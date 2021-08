Vaughn will be on the bench for Monday's game against the Twins. The White Sox's outfield has gotten considerably more crowded recently, with Luis Robert (hip) returning Monday to join Eloy Jimenez (pectoral), who made his season debut in late July. Vaughn could slip into a lesser role down the stretch, as his off day Monday will be his second in three games, though his 1.073 OPS over his last 16 games suggests he deserves to be in the lineup as often as possible. Leury Garcia starts ahead of him in left field on this occasion.