Logan, UT

Start tomorrow? Logan companies hiring immediately

Logan Daily
 7 days ago

(Logan, UT) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Logan companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.

1. Forklift Operator (Pay Increase)

🏛️ Mau Workforce Solutions

📍 Hyrum, UT

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forklift / Tugger Operator MAU at Kimberly-Clark is actively hiring for jobs with work starting immediately! Kimberly-Clark falls into the category of an essential business, and the facilities ...

2. Bathroom Remodeling Technician

🏛️ Five Star Bath Solutions Northern Utah

📍 Logan, UT

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

POSITION AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! If you have experience in bathroom remodeling and want to earn over $500.00 a day plus... Please call!! We are one of the fastest-growing remodeling organizations in ...

3. CDL-A Dedicated Team Truck Driver

🏛️ U.S.Xpress

📍 Logan, UT

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is offering great Dedicated HOME WEEKLY Openings for CDL A Team Drivers! TEAMS OR SOLOS THAT WANT TO TEAM! * NEW $30,000 SIGN ON BONUS/SPLIT! * Teams for Immediate Seating or we will find ...

4. Machine Operator

🏛️ Mau Workforce Solutions

📍 Hyrum, UT

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Machine Operator Make $16.75 per hour with newly increased pay rates! MAU at Kimberly-Clark is immediately hiring Machine Operators. In addition $16.75 per hour, Machine Operators can also enjoy a ...

5. Shipping / Receiving - Swing Shift

🏛️ Ascend Staffing

📍 Logan, UT

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Apply today, work tomorrow, get paid weekly! Want to be paid each week? We're now hiring immediately for our Forklift Operator job in Logan, UT 84321. What We Offer * Weekly Pay of $15.25 depending ...

6. Food Production Packager

🏛️ Ascend Staffing

📍 Hyde Park, UT

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Apply today, work tomorrow, get paid weekly! Looking for advancement opportunities? We're now hiring immediately for our Packaging job in Logan, UT 84321. What We Offer * Weekly Pay of $16.00 per ...

With Logan Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

