Start tomorrow? Logan companies hiring immediately

(Logan, UT) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Logan companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.



1. Forklift Operator (Pay Increase)

🏛️ Mau Workforce Solutions

📍 Hyrum, UT

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forklift / Tugger Operator MAU at Kimberly-Clark is actively hiring for jobs with work starting immediately! Kimberly-Clark falls into the category of an essential business, and the facilities ...

2. Bathroom Remodeling Technician

🏛️ Five Star Bath Solutions Northern Utah

📍 Logan, UT

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

POSITION AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! If you have experience in bathroom remodeling and want to earn over $500.00 a day plus... Please call!! We are one of the fastest-growing remodeling organizations in ...

3. CDL-A Dedicated Team Truck Driver

🏛️ U.S.Xpress

📍 Logan, UT

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is offering great Dedicated HOME WEEKLY Openings for CDL A Team Drivers! TEAMS OR SOLOS THAT WANT TO TEAM! * NEW $30,000 SIGN ON BONUS/SPLIT! * Teams for Immediate Seating or we will find ...

4. Machine Operator

🏛️ Mau Workforce Solutions

📍 Hyrum, UT

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Machine Operator Make $16.75 per hour with newly increased pay rates! MAU at Kimberly-Clark is immediately hiring Machine Operators. In addition $16.75 per hour, Machine Operators can also enjoy a ...

5. Shipping / Receiving - Swing Shift

🏛️ Ascend Staffing

📍 Logan, UT

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Apply today, work tomorrow, get paid weekly! Want to be paid each week? We're now hiring immediately for our Forklift Operator job in Logan, UT 84321. What We Offer * Weekly Pay of $15.25 depending ...

6. Food Production Packager

🏛️ Ascend Staffing

📍 Hyde Park, UT

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Apply today, work tomorrow, get paid weekly! Looking for advancement opportunities? We're now hiring immediately for our Packaging job in Logan, UT 84321. What We Offer * Weekly Pay of $16.00 per ...