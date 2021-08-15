Hiring Now: These roles are open in Linden

(LINDEN, TX) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Linden companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Linden:

1. Outside Sales - 100k+ GET PAID DAILY

🏛️ FFL Freedom

📍 Marshall, TX

💰 $500,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Overview: FFL Freedom believes every sales agent who works with us can earn SIX FIGURES in the FIRST YEAR! WHY WORK HERE... * Ask about our FAST START program. * Highest Commission paid - TOP ...

2. HCL ACID Tanker Driver

🏛️ Circle S Power, LLC

📍 Marshall, TX

💰 $8,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a owner operator for HCL ACID Tanker Drivers to join our team...we'll train you step by step. Responsibilities: * Safely operate a heavy or tractor-trailer truck * Load and unload ...

3. Travel Nurse RN - Telemetry - $3,397 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Atlanta, TX

💰 $3,397 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN Telemetry for a travel nursing job in Atlanta, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Telemetry * Discipline: RN * Start Date

4. Field Agent / Sales Representative Needed

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group - Hadley Agency

📍 Texarkana, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: Field Agent Underwriter / Leadership Position Employment Type: Full time and Part time positions available. Compensation: 100% Commission Based; UNCAPPED commissions with no limit on what ...

5. General Manager

🏛️ Burger King

📍 Atlanta, TX

💰 $56,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are a Family oriented , well-established organization seeking an experienced General Manager to join our rapidly growing Team ! Benefits Offered: * Quality of Life in a fun, well balanced work ...

6. Auto Body Painter

🏛️ B & J Repair Collision

📍 Jefferson, TX

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A professional who applies paint via spray, on different transport such as trucks and cars. Polishing old or damaged surfaces and coating or painting new cars. Company Description Newley owned ...

7. Medical Receptionist/Front Desk

🏛️ Skilled Pain Care Clinic, PA

📍 Texarkana, TX

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a full-time medical receptionist at our pain management clinic. Hours: M-F 8 AM - 5 PM Duties: Manage front desk. Answer multiple phones calls. Check IN/OUT patients. Verify ...

8. auto detail position

🏛️ B & J Repair Collision

📍 Jefferson, TX

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cleans autos that have been repaired or painted before returning to customers. Company Description Newley owned business wanting to hire full time employees.

9. Heavy Equipment Operator - Trackhoe / Dozer

🏛️ Rail 1 , LLC

📍 Marshall, TX

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Rail 1 is currently seeking experienced Trackhoe and Dozer Operators to join our team. We are looking for someone who is familiar and experienced in operating heavy machinery. Work is done throughout ...

10. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Marshall, TX

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...