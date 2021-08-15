Cancel
Kingsville, OH

A job on your schedule? These Kingsville positions offer flexible hours

Kingsville Post
 7 days ago

(Kingsville, OH) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Kingsville are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t23iS_0bSOAmLI00

1. Advanced Practice Nurse Practitioner - Part-Time

🏛️ Juniper Communities - Redwood Health Partners

📍 Meadville, PA

💰 $65 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking an Advanced Practice Nurse Practitioner to join our team! You will work with a geriatric population, dealing with multiple co-morbidities and functional deficits, responsible for the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Ashtabula, OH

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. FedEx Delivery Driver-Erie, PA

🏛️ Bright Flag Recruiting

📍 Fairview, PA

💰 $160 daily

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

As one of the largest Independent Service Contractors in upstate New York, Founder's Holdings is now hiring Full and Part Time FedEx Deliver drivers in the Erie, PA area. CDL License NOT required

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Part-Time Entrepreneur-in-Residence

🏛️ Ben Franklin Technology Partners

📍 Lake City, PA

💰 $50 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Ben Franklin Technology Partners Part-Time Entrepreneur-in-Residence / $45.00-$50.00 per hour / Erie, PA Must Haves: Typically requires a Master's degree or higher plus five years of related ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Allstate Insurance: The Walling Agency

📍 Erie, PA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Our office is rapidly growing and we are looking to hire the right individual to fit right into our company. We are currently seeking to fulfill a full-time or part-time position. Our Customer ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Delivery Driver

🏛️ Papa John's US

📍 Painesville, OH

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver Whetheryou're a teen looking for your first job, or you have experience, we want youto click "Apply Now" tobecome a part of the Papa John's family! Full andpart time positions ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 North Kingsville, OH

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Part Time Field Interviewer, National Survey on Drug Use and Health - Erie, PA

🏛️ RTI International

📍 Erie, PA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-time work paying $17.20 per hour plus $4.54 Health & Welfare benefit, a total of $21.74 per hour! Now also offering a $300 HIRING BONUS! RTI International is seeking self-motivated and outgoing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 North Kingsville, OH

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

