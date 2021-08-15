Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rolla, MO

These Rolla companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Posted by 
Rolla Digest
Rolla Digest
 7 days ago

(Rolla, MO) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Rolla companies are hiring people without prior experience today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rYTqT_0bSOAjh700

1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Rolla, MO

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Rolla, MO

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Rolla, MO

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Sales Manager Trainee

🏛️ PMA USA / Washington National Insurance

📍 Rolla, MO

💰 $95,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Earn what you're worth, make a difference in people's lives, and have a great time while you do it! Our sales teams have been built with individuals from various backgrounds, many of whom did not ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Rolla Digest

Rolla Digest

Rolla, MO
54
Followers
179
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rolla Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rolla, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Insurance#Crst
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy