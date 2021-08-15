These Rolla companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

(Rolla, MO) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Rolla companies are hiring people without prior experience today.



1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Rolla, MO

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

2. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Rolla, MO

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

3. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Rolla, MO

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

4. Sales Manager Trainee

🏛️ PMA USA / Washington National Insurance

📍 Rolla, MO

💰 $95,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Earn what you're worth, make a difference in people's lives, and have a great time while you do it! Our sales teams have been built with individuals from various backgrounds, many of whom did not ...