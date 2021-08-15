Cancel
Baker, CA

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Baker

Posted by 
Baker Times
 7 days ago

(BAKER, CA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Baker.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Baker:


1. Need CDL Truck Driver, 08/15/2021, Average $63,251/Year, $5k Sign-On

🏛️ TWT Refrigerated Service

📍 Baker, CA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Refrigerated Truck Drivers Average $63,251 Yearly - $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Excellent Benefits Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional Routes Available * Great Home ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Licensed Clinician/Therapist - GMH/SATS (Remote)

🏛️ South Coast Community Services

📍 San Bernardino County, CA

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you have a passion for making a difference in the lives of at-risk youth? If so, we would love to have you as part of the SCCS team with either or SATS or GMH Programs! For more than 30 years ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Customer Service / Intake Coordinator

🏛️ HB Staffing

📍 San Bernardino County, CA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you a customer service professional? Do you just love helping people over the phone? We have a great opportunity for you to work with a Non-Profit/Public Agency! Our client is seeking to hire 2 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Class A CDL - Regional Truck Driver

🏛️ Schneider

📍 Baker, CA

💰 $7,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Regional truck drivers earn up to $0.39 per mile* starting pay and choose from a variety of home time options in this CDL driving job traveling the Western 11 states. Regional truckers in Schneider ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL Truck Driver - Average $813/Week - Entry-Level

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Graduates

📍 Baker, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Baker, CA

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Class A CDL - Regional Intermodal truck driver

🏛️ Schneider

📍 Ludlow, CA

💰 $7,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Earn up to $75,000 per year* and get home weekly as a Regional Intermodal truck driver. Enjoy hauling 99% no-touch freight containers -- 80% drop-and-hook -- in and out of the rail yards within ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL-A Company Driver - Regional Dry Van - Graduated Training

🏛️ CDLLife

📍 Baker, CA

💰 $1,100 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New pay increase - Regional Van Truckload truck driver - Western 11. Top drivers earn $82,000 | Up to $7,500 sign-on bonus Average pay: $900-$1,100 weekly Home time: Every other week Experience: All ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Class A CDL Car Haul Truck Drivers

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Ludlow, CA

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers for Dedicated Runs -Car Haul Car Haulers - Quit guessing what your percentage pay is going to be! Get paid hourly, make more, and earn a consistent income! Hogan offers our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn Up to $100,000/Year + Benefits

🏛️ CRST Dedicated West

📍 Baker, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Class-A Truck Drivers Home Weekly - Earn Up To $100,000 Yearly - Great Benefits Interested in Driving for CRST? Apply Now! Truck Driver Benefits: * Earn up to $350 per day or $100k per ...

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With Baker Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

