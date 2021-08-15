Ready for a change? These Cook jobs are accepting applications

(COOK, MN) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Cook.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Cook:

1. Outside Sales - 150k+ GET PAID DAILY

🏛️ FFL Freedom

📍 Virginia, MN

💰 $500,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Overview: FFL Freedom believes every sales agent who works with us can earn SIX FIGURES in the FIRST YEAR! WHY WORK HERE... * Ask about our FAST START program. * Highest Commission paid - TOP ...

2. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Orr, MN

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

3. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash - Start Delivering Today

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Virginia, MN

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

4. Electric Motor Winder

🏛️ Malton Electric Co.

📍 Virginia, MN

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Experienced electric motor winder for both of our locations in northern MInnesota and northern Michigan. Knowledge of rewinding 3-phase form coil and random wound stators. Proficient in the use of ...

5. Security Officer

🏛️ General Security Services Corporation

📍 Virginia, MN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Intro Do you want to be part of a fun, growing company where you can make a difference? General Security Services Corporation might be the perfect company for you! Since 1946 General Security ...

6. Engineering Support:Systems Support - Systems Operations Engineer

🏛️ Strategic Staffing Solutions

📍 Virginia, MN

💰 $33 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

STRATEGIC STAFFING SOLUTIONS (S3) HAS AN OPENING! Title: Performance Engineer Pay Rate: $33/HR Location: Shoreview, MN St Louis, MO Chandler, AZ Contract Length: 12 Months Looking for a performance ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Orr, MN

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

8. Cashier - Virginia Store

🏛️ L&M Fleet Supply

📍 Virginia, MN

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cashier - Up to $1500 Sign on Bonus! Job Type : Full-Time Hours Compensation : Starting wage is typically between $11.50-$13.00 per hour (Higher wages offered and based on experience) Job Summary

9. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $2157 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Virginia, MN

💰 $2,157 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Medical Lab Technician for an exciting Travel Allied job in Virginia, MN. Shift: 5x8 hr PMs Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2157 / Week ...

10. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1,850 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Virginia, MN

💰 $2,000 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Virginia, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...