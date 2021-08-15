Cancel
Jackson, AL

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Jackson

Posted by 
 7 days ago

(JACKSON, AL) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Jackson.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Jackson:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Em0pP_0bSOAI3c00

1. Manufacturing Engineer

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Calvert, AL

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Manufacturing at a Global Company! This Jobot Job is hosted by: Mark Raffle Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and sending us your resume. Salary: $70,000 - $85,000 per ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Thomasville, AL

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Class A CDL Car Haul Truck Drivers

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Jackson, AL

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers for Dedicated Runs - Car Haul Car Haulers - Quit guessing what your percentage pay is going to be! Get paid hourly, make more, and earn a consistent income. Hogan offers our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Local CDL-A Driver Jobs - $60k / yr

🏛️ Billy Barnes

📍 Jackson, AL

💰 $1,000 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Driver Benefits Home Daily $1,000 Referral Pay Sign-On Bonus Holiday Pay Vacation Pay Bereavement Pay End of Year Profitability Bonus Pay for clean roadside inspections Waiting time pay at ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL Truck Driver - Average $45,000-$75,000/Year + Excellent Benefits

🏛️ J.B. Hunt - Straight Truck

📍 Calvert, AL

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Straight Truck Driving Jobs With J.B. Hunt! Average up to $75,000/year with Excellent Benefits! At J.B. Hunt, we continue to grow and successfully serve a demanding customer base by adding diversity ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL Truck Driver - Home Every Other Weekend - Earn Up to $220,000/Year

🏛️ Capitol Trucking

📍 Thomasville, AL

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking CDL-A Lease Purchase Drivers! Earn up to $220,000 Annually Based on Experience Lease Purchase with 85% success rate. We teach you to run the business! Pay & Benefits: * Personalized dispatch ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Delivery Driver

🏛️ HUT American

📍 Jackson, AL

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Buckle up, hit the open road, and start making hungry people happy as a delivery driver for Pizza Hut®. That's right, we will pay you to drive around in your mobile office - your car - listen to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Local CDL-A Drivers / Avg. $52K Yearly / No Touch Freight

🏛️ Shoreline Transportation

📍 Mcintosh, AL

💰 $52,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Company Drivers for Local Home Daily Positions Come home and drive local with us at Shoreline Transportation, where safety and driver satisfaction is our #1 priority! Benefits: Drivers earn an ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Dedicated Truck Drivers, $10,000 Sign-On Bonus!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Jackson, AL

💰 $1,450 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PAY $1,250-$1,450 WEEKLY $65,000,-$75,400 AnnuallyTop CPM: 0.54 Effective Pay / Mile: $0.502 CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED 34 Hour Reset Weekly DEDICATED ACCOUNT Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers for a Dedicated ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly or Daily - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress - Dedicated Drivers

📍 Thomasville, AL

💰 $12,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Dedicated Truck Drivers Home Weekly or Daily - $1,000 Transition Bonus! Multiple Routes Available! Get Seated Fast! Don't Wait, Apply Now! Top-Paying CDL A Job Opportunities: * Choose U.S

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Jackson, AL
ABOUT

With Jackson News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

