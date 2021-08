The opening scenes of the music video give off a Mission: Impossible vibe, filled with police cars, an explosion and a heist, as the duo’s Dan Smyers descends from a cable (with help from his cohort Shay Mooney) into a guarded room to steal a briefcase. Mooney and Smyers manage to escape the building, leading to a car chase as they are pursued by a group of men clad in black ski masks. But when the group catches up and surrounds the duo’s car, what looks to be a high-stakes action video instantly pivots into a scene more akin to La La Land as they break into dance.