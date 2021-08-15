Cancel
Fort Irwin, CA

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Fort Irwin

Fort Irwin News Beat
(FORT IRWIN, CA) Companies in Fort Irwin are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Fort Irwin:


1. Crane & Heavy Equipment Operator for veterans, apply now!!

🏛️ CIT

📍 Fort Irwin, CA

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Interested in Crane, Heavy Equipment or Truck Driving Jobs? Returning Military men and women ! Please apply and submit your resume. Mentor a Veteran and receive FREE Drone Site Mapping training! The ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Janitor Custodian [Job Coach]

🏛️ Best Opportunities

📍 Barstow, CA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Job Coach to join our team! The Job Coach performs custodial duties with developmentally disabled adults at assigned contracts. The hours may vary by shift. Approximately 35+ hours ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Fort Irwin, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Fort Irwin, CA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Truck Drivers Home Daily Barstow Urgent

🏛️ Blazing Hot

📍 Barstow, CA

💰 $1,190 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Local INTERMODAL Barstow, CA $10,000 Bonus __________________ Account Highlights __________________ 1. Home daily 2. Class A Driving 3. No touch freight 4. Manual shift only 5. Slip seat What will ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Class A CDL Local Driver

🏛️ DLM Pro

📍 Daggett, CA

💰 $1,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Due to growth and demand, we've got too many essential customers needing their freight moved! We're seeking drivers with at least 12 months of tractor-trailer experience, the ability to drive a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Urgent Hire Truck Driver Home Daily 10k Bonus Off Weekend

🏛️ Blazing Hot

📍 Barstow, CA

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING NOW _____________ Must hire 15 Local Class A CDL Truck Drivers Asap!! _____________ LOCAL INTERMODAL Class A Truck Drivers BARSTOW CA _______________ Job Nightlight _______________ - Local ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL A JOB HOME DAILY -BARSTOW CA

🏛️ Class A Recruiters LLC

📍 Barstow, CA

💰 $66,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL RICK @ 630-291-5421 FOR A PHONE INTERVIEW JOIN OUR TEAM AND ENJOY A CONSISTENT SCHEDULE SERVING A DEDICATED CUSTOMER. ENJOY RELIABLE HOME TIME AND ACCESS TO COMPREHENSIVE BENEFITS AND OTHER ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL A Job- Local Weekends Off-Barstow CA

🏛️ Class A Recruiters LLC

📍 Barstow, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL RICK @ 630-291-5421 TO SCHEDULE A PHONE INTERVIEW JOIN OUR TEAM AND ENJOY A CONSISTENT SCHEDULE SERVING A DEDICATED CUSTOMER. ENJOY RELIABLE HOME TIME AND ACCESS TO COMPREHENSIVE BENEFITS AND ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Local Truck Driver

🏛️ National Driver Placement

📍 Barstow, CA

💰 $81,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you a Class A CDL driver looking for a Top Paying position with medical benefits, 401K and paid vacation? Drivers on this position average from $1,100 up to $1,550 per week working Monday ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

