Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Port Gibson

(PORT GIBSON, MS) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Port Gibson.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Port Gibson:

1. Virtual Insurance Sales (WE TRAIN)

🏛️ The Price Group

📍 Vicksburg, MS

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Senior Life Insurance Company is doing a nationwide recruiting search for life insurance agents. Besides our amazing compensation plan, there are many other benefits to joining Senior Life. The ...

2. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Vicksburg, MS

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

3. Outside Sales Representative

🏛️ ABC Advertising Agency, Inc

📍 Vicksburg, MS

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ABC Advertising Agency is growing fast and still aggressively signing new team members. ABC Advertising has invented unique product that is creating excitement for over 36 yrs. now. Offering ...

4. Travel Nurse RN - Home Health - $2,171 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Vicksburg, MS

💰 $2,171 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Home Health for a travel nursing job in Vicksburg, Mississippi. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Home Health * Discipline: RN * Start Date ...

5. Adult Echocardiography Travel Ultrasound Tech $2160/week- Vicksburg, MS

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Vicksburg, MS

💰 $2,160 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced ultrasound technologist for a travel assignment. Nomad is the modern solution for clinicians to find rewarding travel opportunities while providing full transparency ...

6. Heavy Equipment Operator

🏛️ Vixen LLC

📍 Vicksburg, MS

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for machine operators of all levels. Offroad trucks, excavators, tractors, dozens, and motor grader. Company Description We are a growing company with excellent upward potential.

7. Project Manager

🏛️ Vixen LLC

📍 Vicksburg, MS

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for a project manager to work on large earthwork projects. Ideal candidate will have a degree in construction management or civil engineering.. Candidate will help with monitoring job costs ...

8. Call Center Specialist

🏛️ Pinnacle Financial Group LLC

📍 Fayette, MS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**MUST BE A RESIDENT OF ALABAMA, MISSISSIPPI, AND LOUISIANA*** **REMOTE POSITIONS** The position is a work from home opportunity and the duties are 1) Make outbound return calls to clients 2) Handle a ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Vicksburg, MS

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

10. Travel Nurse RN - Home Health - $2,170 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Vicksburg, MS

💰 $2,170 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Case Management Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Home Health for a travel nursing job in Vicksburg, Mississippi. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Home Health * Discipline ...