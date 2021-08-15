Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bad Axe, MI

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Bad Axe

Posted by 
Bad Axe News Watch
Bad Axe News Watch
 7 days ago

(BAD AXE, MI) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Bad Axe companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Bad Axe:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R9Zk5_0bSOAClG00

1. Customer and Technical Support

🏛️ SRS Pharmacy Systems

📍 Caro, MI

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Customer and Technical Support Positions Available Customer Support Technician ($24k-$42k/yr) +Full Bfts, 401k, All Medical paid, HRA, FSA Technical Support ($35k-$65k/yr) +Full Bfts, 401k, All ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Garbage Drivers and Loaders needed !

🏛️ VP Total Solutions

📍 Bad Axe, MI

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

One of VP Total Solutions customers in Bad Axe, MI is in need of individuals to work as a Driver or Loader for residential waste management. The qualified Candidate will be riding with a team ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Receptionist / Insurance Biller - Full Time

🏛️ James D. Thomas, DDS, PC

📍 Cass City, MI

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Full Time Receptionist / Insurance Biller needed for busy dental practice in Cass City, MI. Ideal candidate will have several years of experience in a dental office, billing dental insurance. They ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Store Associate

🏛️ Goodwill Industries of Mid-Michigan

📍 Bad Axe, MI

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

_________________________________________________________________________________________ Goodwill Industries of Mid-Michigan is looking for motivated, team-building individuals to fill 2 Full time Store Associate openings at our Bad Axe Store 780 N. VanDyke Bad Axe, MI 48413 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash - Start Delivering Today

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Bad Axe, MI

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Minden City, MI

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Physician-E Physician 17/18,

🏛️ State of Michigan

📍 Caro, MI

💰 $188,094 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Responsible as a Staff Physician for the diagnosis, treatment, and delivery of health care services to assigned patients of Caro Center. DOCS.PDOCS.D\ 2009.hysician-E A.dot Required Education and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Minden City, MI

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Every Other Weekend - Earn Up to $220,000/Year

🏛️ Capitol Trucking

📍 Minden City, MI

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking CDL-A Lease Purchase Drivers! Earn up to $220,000 Annually Based on Experience Lease Purchase with 85% success rate. We teach you to run the business! Pay & Benefits: * Personalized dispatch ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly or Daily - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress - Dedicated Drivers

📍 Minden City, MI

💰 $12,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Dedicated Truck Drivers Home Weekly or Daily - $1,000 Transition Bonus! Multiple Routes Available! Get Seated Fast! Don't Wait, Apply Now! Top-Paying CDL A Job Opportunities: * Choose U.S

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Bad Axe News Watch

Bad Axe News Watch

Bad Axe, MI
39
Followers
239
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bad Axe News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bad Axe, MI
City
Minden City, MI
City
Cass City, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Mi#Medical#Hra#Fsa Technical Support#Vp Total Solutions#Bad Axe Store#Dashers#Drivers Earn#State Of Michigan Caro#Drivers Avg#Personalized
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy