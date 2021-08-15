Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Bad Axe

(BAD AXE, MI) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Bad Axe companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Bad Axe:

1. Customer and Technical Support

🏛️ SRS Pharmacy Systems

📍 Caro, MI

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Customer and Technical Support Positions Available Customer Support Technician ($24k-$42k/yr) +Full Bfts, 401k, All Medical paid, HRA, FSA Technical Support ($35k-$65k/yr) +Full Bfts, 401k, All ...

2. Garbage Drivers and Loaders needed !

🏛️ VP Total Solutions

📍 Bad Axe, MI

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

One of VP Total Solutions customers in Bad Axe, MI is in need of individuals to work as a Driver or Loader for residential waste management. The qualified Candidate will be riding with a team ...

3. Receptionist / Insurance Biller - Full Time

🏛️ James D. Thomas, DDS, PC

📍 Cass City, MI

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Full Time Receptionist / Insurance Biller needed for busy dental practice in Cass City, MI. Ideal candidate will have several years of experience in a dental office, billing dental insurance. They ...

4. Store Associate

🏛️ Goodwill Industries of Mid-Michigan

📍 Bad Axe, MI

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

_________________________________________________________________________________________ Goodwill Industries of Mid-Michigan is looking for motivated, team-building individuals to fill 2 Full time Store Associate openings at our Bad Axe Store 780 N. VanDyke Bad Axe, MI 48413 ...

5. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash - Start Delivering Today

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Bad Axe, MI

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

6. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Minden City, MI

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

7. Physician-E Physician 17/18,

🏛️ State of Michigan

📍 Caro, MI

💰 $188,094 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Responsible as a Staff Physician for the diagnosis, treatment, and delivery of health care services to assigned patients of Caro Center. DOCS.PDOCS.D\ 2009.hysician-E A.dot Required Education and ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Minden City, MI

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Every Other Weekend - Earn Up to $220,000/Year

🏛️ Capitol Trucking

📍 Minden City, MI

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking CDL-A Lease Purchase Drivers! Earn up to $220,000 Annually Based on Experience Lease Purchase with 85% success rate. We teach you to run the business! Pay & Benefits: * Personalized dispatch ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly or Daily - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress - Dedicated Drivers

📍 Minden City, MI

💰 $12,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Dedicated Truck Drivers Home Weekly or Daily - $1,000 Transition Bonus! Multiple Routes Available! Get Seated Fast! Don't Wait, Apply Now! Top-Paying CDL A Job Opportunities: * Choose U.S