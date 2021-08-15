Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Gainesville

(GAINESVILLE, TX) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Gainesville companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Gainesville:

1. CDL Class A Owner Operator for Sandbox ⚡️

🏛️ 1845

📍 Denton, TX

💰 $12,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Power Only Owner Operators needed for Sandbox in West Texas. 1845 will partner with you to help make your work profitable and enjoyable. We want you to enjoy the satisfaction of being a small ...

2. Medical ICU (MICU) Travel Nurse RN - $2880 weekly in TX

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Denton, TX

💰 $2,880 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

3. Field Agent / Sales Representative Needed

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group - Hadley Agency

📍 Denton, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: Field Agent Underwriter / Leadership Position Employment Type: Full time and Part time positions available. Compensation: 100% Commission Based; UNCAPPED commissions with no limit on what ...

4. Classic Car Auto Technician / Painter

🏛️ Texoma Classics

📍 Sherman, TX

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are an established Classic Car Shop located in Sherman, Tx. We are seeking a number of technicians: Technician/Mechanical with experience in carburetors, engines, digital platforms (LS, Coyote and ...

5. Insurance Sales Manager

🏛️ Amanda Gibsonupdate-Farmers Insurance Agency

📍 Sanger, TX

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a Licensed Sales Professional, you will help grow a local Farmers agency by engaging prospects and building strong relationships in the community. Apply insurance knowledge and sales skills to ...

6. Admissions Advisor

🏛️ Kaye/Bassman International

📍 Denton, TX

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Opportunity Our client is looking for an Admissions Advisor who is persuasive, persistent, and effective. Your main focus will be to understand the prospective students' situation, interests and ...

7. MAC Cosmetics Keyholder

🏛️ Hudson Group

📍 Denton, TX

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$300 HIRING BONUS FOR JOINING OUR TEAM! GROW With US! Hudson is North America's leading travel retailer. For over 30 years, Hudson has met the needs and wants of travelers in more than 1,000 duty-free ...

8. order pullers

🏛️ Staffmark

📍 Denton, TX

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Give us a call today for more info. 972-518-1818 We are looking for experience, but most importantly, we are looking for passion. We are proud to offer unique shifts that allows for more flexibility ...

9. Entry Level Manufacturing $15.00ph

🏛️ OnTrack Staffing Denton, TX

📍 Denton, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OnTrack Staffing is now hiring for a jewelry manufacturing company here in Denton, TX! No experience required, willing to train the right candidate. Great pay and benefits! Mon-Fri 1st Shift $15.00

10. CDL Owner Operator Truck Driver - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year

🏛️ WD Logistics

📍 Sherman, TX

💰 $275,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking Owner Operator Truck Drivers! Flexible Home Time - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year! WD Logistics, LLC is looking to partner with service-oriented owner-operators to haul bulk dairy and food ...