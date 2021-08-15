Cancel
Windom, MN

Ready for a change? These Windom jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Windom Voice
Windom Voice
 7 days ago

(WINDOM, MN) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Windom.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Windom:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rYTqT_0bSOAAzo00

1. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Dovray, MN

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,812 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Worthington, MN

💰 $1,812 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Worthington, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: 08 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Information and Assistance Specialist

🏛️ MN River Area Agency on Aging

📍 Worthington, MN

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging®, Inc. (MNRAAA) has a new position with the Senior LinkAge Line® available. Specialist positions provide comprehensive, clear, and objective information and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Medical Assistant | MA | CLIN (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Spirit Lake, IA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being a Medical Assistant. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position for you

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Dovray, MN

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,812 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Worthington, MN

💰 $1,812 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Worthington, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: 08 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Cook

🏛️ A&W

📍 Spirit Lake, IA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Full time or Part time We are looking for people to join our team. Day and night shifts available. Must be friendly, like working as a team, and a self starter. $12 - $14 an hour based on experience

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Manager - Worthington

🏛️ Arbys

📍 Worthington, MN

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Arby's believes in the importance of flexibility for employers and employees alike, and we believe that our employees are our greatest asset. We are committed to providing our employees with a stable ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Physician / Surgery - General / Minnesota / Permanent / Geriatrician Job

🏛️ Vohra Wound Physicians

📍 Worthington, MN

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Geriatricians Needed for Full- and Part-Time Careers with Fast Growing Post-Acute Care Practice Get Your Life Back - No Nights, No Call, No Weekends! Join Vohra Wound Physicians , the largest and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Physician: Family Medicine Physician With or Without OB Needed in Resort Area Iowa | JOB-2672468

🏛️ CompHealth

📍 Spirit Lake, IA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CompHealth is assisting a group in Iowa with their search for a family practice physician with or without OB due to growth. Call will be shared between 9 physicians, obstetrics to be shared with 6 to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Windom Voice

Windom Voice

Windom, MN
With Windom Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

