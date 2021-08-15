Cancel
Monahans, TX

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Monahans

Monahans News Beat
 7 days ago

(MONAHANS, TX) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Monahans companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Monahans:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lPq2A_0bSOA8Jb00

1. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - COVID19 - $3,400 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Odessa, TX

💰 $3,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Odessa, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Medical Sonographer Travel Ultrasound Tech $2680/week- Odessa, TX

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Odessa, TX

💰 $2,680 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced ultrasound technologist for a travel assignment. Nomad is the modern solution for clinicians to find rewarding travel opportunities while providing full transparency ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Mechanic

🏛️ GCC of America

📍 Odessa, TX

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mechanic FULL-TIME $32.72/hr Making mechanical repairs on plant and quarry equipment, install new or replacement equipment. Performing scheduled and unscheduled maintenance on plant equipment. REM-04 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Restaurant General Manager

🏛️ Goodwin Recruiting

📍 Odessa, TX

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're looking for General Managers for an iconic brand that is growing! We serve quality meals for folks on the go. If you are a dynamic, self-motivated General Manager with the hospitality gene ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Podiatric Medical Receptionist

🏛️ Get job updates from Tuscany Village Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation

📍 Odessa, TX

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IMMEDIATE OPENING podiatry office looking for a professional,detail oriented, dependable, quick learner to fill our receptionist position immediately. Experience with EClinicalWorks is a plus.

Click Here to Apply Now

6. ATTENTION!!! - Owner Operators & Truck Drivers - Local, Regional, OTR

🏛️ Infinity Freightliners, LLC.

📍 Odessa, TX

💰 $351,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ATTENTION DRIVERS, Are you hungry for success? INFINITY FREIGHTLINERS, LLC, is seeking SKILLED Company Drivers & Owner Operators to join our dynamic, transportation team! You will be responsible for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Sales Agent Wanted - Training & Leads - Work From Home

🏛️ Hiring Dept. - Financial Group

📍 Odessa, TX

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you Driven? Hungry? AND Motivated? We are looking for strong candidates that are ready for a career. We work closely together to ensure success within our team. At our Agency we thrive on success ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Sales - $60K to $90K 1st Year + Benefits

🏛️ West Texas Nissan

📍 Odessa, TX

💰 $190,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

West Texas Nissan is accepting resumes to hire: Sales Professionals / Sales Associates for our New & Pre-owned vehicle departments. Unlike other businesses that have been negatively affected by COVID ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Odessa, TX

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,433 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Odessa, TX

💰 $2,433 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Odessa, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit * Discipline ...

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With Monahans News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

