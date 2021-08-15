Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Houston

(HOUSTON, MS) Companies in Houston are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

1. Travel Registered Nurse | Medical Surgical | Nationwide | Up To $3,899 Per Week

Premium Travel Medical-Surgical Assignments Pay Up To $3,899 Weekly! Location: Multiple Exclusive US Assignments TotalMed is seeking experienced Registered Nurses (RN) specializing in Medical ...

2. PERFORM IN STORE DEMO! $800 -$2000-W-2 Position!

BRAND DEMONSTRATORS! $$$ -INTERVIEW TODAY! compensation: $800.00 to $2000.00 employment type: full-time We are staffing our unique retail road show with both promoters and leadership candidates ...

3. Now Hiring Unarmed Security Officers- Tupelo MS

Brosnan Risk Consultants is now hiring!!! We are looking for Unarmed Officers to join our Tupelo, Mississippi team!!! Our company provides exceptional security services nationwide. We value our ...

4. Coiler Set-up Operator

ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS * Work safely in a team environment * Meet daily production needs in manufacturing quality parts * Must be able to read and learn to interpret specification sheets and ...

5. Travel RN (Step Down Unit) Un To $3,623 Per Week

Premium Travel SDU Assignments Pay Up To $3,623 Weekly! Location: Multiple Exclusive US Assignments TotalMed is seeking experienced Registered Nurses (RN) specializing in Step Down Units (SDU). These ...

6. Flatbed Truck Driver Job in Pontotoc, MS

Description : Flatbed Truck Driver Job -Pontotoc, Mississippi Flatbed CDL-A Truck Driver Jobs You set your priorities! Boyd Bros. makes it happen! * Want more home time? Drive 2,000 miles per week at ...

7. CDL-A Coil Position: Columbus, MS

Drivers are hauling Steel Coils out of the steel mill and hauling Scrap Metal back to the steel mill in Columbus, MS multiple times weekly. Drivers pulled customized End Dump trailers with rails on ...

8. Entry Level Manufacturing - Ecru, MS

Manufacturing - 1st & 2nd Shift - Walk Ins Always Welcome - Increased Wages Job Description Manufacturing - Assemble Your Future Starting This Week Increased Wages Are Here As the largest ...

9. Hospitalist Physician Internal Medicine - Physicians Only Apply - Perm

Medical Doctors Only Apply. A Hospitalist Physician Internal Medicine practice is seeking a qualified physician for MS. This and other physician jobs brought to you by ExactMD. Hospital Employed ...

10. CDL Class A Truck Driver - Regional and OTR - $1540-$2240 weekly - Brand New Trucks

Leading logistics company, Maeda Trucking, is looking for reliable and experiencedCDL Class A Truck Drivers for Regional & OTR positions.$1,540 - $2,240wkly, Approved carriers for FedEx and Forward ...