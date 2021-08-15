Start immediately with these jobs in Fresno

(Fresno, CA) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Fresno are looking for people who can start immediately.



1. Chicken Catcher - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Ascend Staffing

📍 Fresno, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you want to make a difference? If you want to join a great and reliable and hardworking team this is the opportunity. Apply today, work tomorrow, get paid weekly! We're now hiring immediately for ...

2. Live Hanging - Weekly Pay

🏛️ Ascend Staffing

📍 Fresno, CA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you want to make a difference? If you want to join a great and reliable and hardworking team this is the opportunity. Apply today, work tomorrow, get paid weekly! We're now hiring immediately for ...

3. Dedicated Semi Local Truck Driver

🏛️ National Driver Placement

📍 Fresno, CA

💰 $1,270 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Home 2-3 Nights a Week Plus Every Tuesday and Saturday Off*Average $1,270 Weekly*Benefits*401K*Paid Vacation*Start ASAP Semi-Local, Home 2-3 Nights a Week Plus Every Tuesday and Saturday Off, Top Pay ...

4. Dedicated Truck Driver

🏛️ National Driver Placement

📍 Fresno, CA

💰 $1,440 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Dedicated Large Glass Supplier*Regional*Up to $1,440 Weekly* Benefits*401K*Paid Vacation*Start ASAP Dedicated Large Glass Supplier. Regional, Top Pay, Start ASAP. Call Today to Get Started * Regional ...

5. Class A Truck Driver

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Fresno, CA

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 888-822-6009 Drive with a company that can offer you more. Western Express has immediate openings for entry level company truck drivers and driver ...

6. Sales Representative - Great Benefits - Interview Today

🏛️ The KYSF Group

📍 Fresno, CA

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We completely train, so no industry experience is required. We pay weekly, provide benefits, and are looking to hire immediately. The key traits that make people successful in our company are: a ...