Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fresno, CA

Start immediately with these jobs in Fresno

Posted by 
Fresno Bulletin
Fresno Bulletin
 7 days ago

(Fresno, CA) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Fresno are looking for people who can start immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZAXQO_0bSOA5fQ00

1. Chicken Catcher - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Ascend Staffing

📍 Fresno, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you want to make a difference? If you want to join a great and reliable and hardworking team this is the opportunity. Apply today, work tomorrow, get paid weekly! We're now hiring immediately for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Live Hanging - Weekly Pay

🏛️ Ascend Staffing

📍 Fresno, CA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you want to make a difference? If you want to join a great and reliable and hardworking team this is the opportunity. Apply today, work tomorrow, get paid weekly! We're now hiring immediately for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Dedicated Semi Local Truck Driver

🏛️ National Driver Placement

📍 Fresno, CA

💰 $1,270 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Home 2-3 Nights a Week Plus Every Tuesday and Saturday Off*Average $1,270 Weekly*Benefits*401K*Paid Vacation*Start ASAP Semi-Local, Home 2-3 Nights a Week Plus Every Tuesday and Saturday Off, Top Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Dedicated Truck Driver

🏛️ National Driver Placement

📍 Fresno, CA

💰 $1,440 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Dedicated Large Glass Supplier*Regional*Up to $1,440 Weekly* Benefits*401K*Paid Vacation*Start ASAP Dedicated Large Glass Supplier. Regional, Top Pay, Start ASAP. Call Today to Get Started * Regional ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Class A Truck Driver

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Fresno, CA

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 888-822-6009 Drive with a company that can offer you more. Western Express has immediate openings for entry level company truck drivers and driver ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Sales Representative - Great Benefits - Interview Today

🏛️ The KYSF Group

📍 Fresno, CA

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We completely train, so no industry experience is required. We pay weekly, provide benefits, and are looking to hire immediately. The key traits that make people successful in our company are: a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Fresno Bulletin

Fresno Bulletin

Fresno, CA
474
Followers
393
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fresno Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fresno, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Full Time Job#Western Express
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy