Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Wakita

(WAKITA, OK) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Wakita companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Wakita:

1. Producer

🏛️ THOMAS LEATHERS- Farmers Insurance Agency

📍 Enid, OK

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a passionate, self-driven, natural born sales person with a desire to make a difference in people's lives. As our newest insurance sales representative you will sell, market, and ...

2. Hair Stylist - Licensed

🏛️ Sport Clips - OK212

📍 Enid, OK

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sport Clips Haircuts is Hiring! Do What You Love. Love What You Do. Sport Clips is looking for super talented hair stylists and barbers who are passionate about cutting hair and making their clients ...

3. General Labor

🏛️ Ponca City Development Authority

📍 Lamont, OK

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Great Company looking for a great employee! We are a small company with 20 year employees (they don't want to leave us). We are looking for someone in the Blackwell area who is dedicated, willing to ...

4. CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Wakita, OK

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...

5. Therapist LPC LADC LMFT or U/S

🏛️ Catalyst Enid

📍 Enid, OK

💰 $48,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Therapists LPC LADC LMFT or U/S FT position available $40-$48k/year + benefits Pd holidays PTO *Safety Sensitive position* Must pass drug test/background Check Apply today! Email resumes to Jdeason ...

6. CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Decker Truck Line, Inc.

📍 Wakita, OK

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reefer Drivers We have been hitting the road for 90 years and we aren't stopping any time soon. Our drive is what keeps us going and our dedicated team is what keeps us strong. Here's to 90 more ...

7. Truck Driver OTR Hauling Sand

🏛️ CDL A Driver Recruiter

📍 Enid, OK

💰 $2,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRUCK DRIVER Call Sandra at 325-518-1021 for more details on this OTR position out of Oklahoma. I am a domestic recruiter with over 3 years of Human Resources experience and love helping people find ...

8. Regional Truck Driving Job

🏛️ Mid-Con Carriers Corporation

📍 Enid, OK

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY DRIVERS EXPERIENCED DRIVERS CAN MAKE $75K+, HOME WEEKLY, NO TOUCH FREIGHT, FLEXIBLE DISPATCH, HIRING IN OKLAHOMA CITY, OK AREAS Call us to apply at (833) 242-8009 TRUCK DRIVER BENEFITS

9. Truck Driver Class A CDL 1500 to 2200 per week Frac Sand Position

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Enid, OK

💰 $2,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Details: * Compensation $1500 to $2200 per week ( 30% to 33% of the Load ) * (31%-30days of employment $1600~$1800/week) (32%-60days of employment $1800~$2000/week) (33%-90days of employment ...

10. Member Service Officer

🏛️ Tinker Federal Credit Union

📍 Enid, OK

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: Tinker Federal Credit Union has an immediate opening for a Member Service Officer/New Accounts & Loans.The primary responsibilities for a Member Service Officer include: performing ...