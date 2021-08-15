Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Salisbury require no experience

(Salisbury, MD) Looking to get your foot in the door in Salisbury? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.



1. Independent Insurance Sales Representative- no experience needed

🏛️ FFL TENACIOUS

📍 Ocean City, MD

💰 $400,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

During these uncertain times, help families secure their most valuable assets, their LIFE , while earning the BEST COMPENSATION in the Life Insurance Industry!! * You must have or willing to obtain a ...

2. Independent Insurance Sales Representative- no experience needed

🏛️ FFL Tenacious Singh

📍 Bridgeville, DE

💰 $400,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

During these uncertain times, help families secure their most valuable assets, their LIFE , while earning the BEST COMPENSATION in the Life Insurance Industry!! * You must have or willing to obtain a ...

3. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Salisbury, MD

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

4. CDL A Regional Driver

🏛️ Swan Transportation

📍 Millsboro, DE

💰 $1,440 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Weekly Salary: $1250- $1440 per week Regional driving position driving sleeper trucks. Home Weekly. Driving new equipment with automatic transmissions. Consistent and steady freight. No Experience ...

5. CDL-A OTR Dry Van Truck Driver - Earn $120K a Year or More!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Laurel, DE

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 8779550815 Western Express is now hiring company truck drivers, trainees, and driver trainers. Whether you're an experienced driver or you're just ...

6. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Salisbury, MD

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

7. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Salisbury, MD

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

8. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Salisbury, MD

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

9. Auto Glass Technician Trainee

🏛️ Safelite

📍 Salisbury, MD

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

You've probably never thought about working with auto glass for a living -- you're not alone! Our everyday heroes come from all sorts of backgrounds, many of which have little (or no) mechanical ...