Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Writing on the wall says it All

By Walt Thrun
Claremore Progress
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 539 BC Nebuchadnezzar’s son Belshazzar gave a great feast for a thousand of his elites. Belshazzar told his servants to bring the gold and silver vessels taken from the temple in Jerusalem to be used for wine during this feast. As they drank wine from these sacred vessels, they praised the gods of gold and silver.

www.claremoreprogress.com

Comments / 109

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Moses
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Persians#Babylonian#Jewish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
Religionguideposts.org

How to Speak to God with Just One Syllable

The notion is not original with me. Short one-word prayers go back hundreds of years. I have often turned to the mystic 14th-century author of a book called The Cloud of Unknowing. He might have been a monk. Nobody knows his name. Just his advice. He suggests not just short...
ReligionPosted by
Bladen Journal

Wagner: Kicked out of a funeral and Bible college cafeteria

To the best of my recollection, in all of my 51 years of life thus far the only places I have ever actually been kicked out of are a funeral and a Bible college cafeteria. Mind you, I do not recount these things for you with any anger. I actually do so with the laughter still rolling inside of me as I think on those things, as I am fairly certain that no one else in the entire history of mankind can truthfully claim to have been kicked out of both a funeral and a Bible college cafeteria.
ReligionDesiring God

How Do We Pray in the Spirit?

How do we pray in the Spirit? And can we accidentally pray out of the Spirit? It’s a good question from a listener to the podcast named Mary. “Pastor John,” she writes, “thank you for your LAB study through Ephesians. It has been wonderfully fruitful in my life. Keep up the great work. My question is: Can you teach me to ‘pray in the Spirit’? Paul and Jude call us to this. So what does that look like? Can you distinguish what it looks like to pray in the Spirit from what it would mean to pray out of the Spirit?”
Religionmorrowcountysentinel.com

Preacher’s Point: If I should die before the rapture

This week’s column is an open letter to the world, especially my grandchildren and all those that should live beyond my demise. I was born again in my mid-teens. Almost immediately, I began to hear of an event called “the rapture.” I fell in love with Biblical prophecy. The first passage I memorized was John 14:1-6, where Jesus informs us He is preparing mansions for us and is coming back to take us there.
ScienceSmithonian

Archaeologists Discover 2,550-Year-Old Carving of the Last King of Babylon

Researchers in Saudi Arabia have discovered a sixth-century B.C.E. rock carving of the last Babylonian king, Nabonidus. As Arab News reports, archaeologists from the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage spotted the 2,550-year-old inscription engraved on a basalt stone in the Al-Hadeed Governorate, in the country’s northern Hail region.
Worldpersecution.org

House Church Pastor and Wife Receive Hefty Fine for Church Gathering

08/08/2021 China (International Christian Concern) – The pastor and his wife at a targeted house church in China’s Xiamen receive a hefty fine from the authorities for having “unauthorized gathering.”. China Aid reports that on July 29, Preacher Yang Xibo at Xiamen’s historic Xunsiding Church and his wife Wang Xiaofei...
ReligionThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Religious Viewpoint: Rapture

Greetings to all, and I pray you have had a good week and are rejoicing in the Lord and His goodness. I want to talk about a subject that many are indifferent to or some may even be ignorant of and that is the “Rapture” of the church. The word...
Religionguideposts.org

The Power of Adding Just One Word to Your Prayers

A friend of mine is a retired schoolteacher. She once told me that one of her grade school students would come to school every day with glasses so dirty she wondered how he could see anything. So, one day, she asked for his glasses and cleaned them. When he put them back on, his eyes widened, and he exclaimed, “Wow!”
ReligionWashington Times

America’s new religion: Fake Christianity

Earlier this month, the Western Journal reported that the “American Church Has Fallen: Shocking Poll Shows ‘Fake Christianity’ Has Supplanted the Biblical Worldview.”. Writing for the Journal, Rachel Bratton said this: “American Christianity has fallen. Thanks to cultural corrosion and a lack of biblical literacy, a new ‘fake Christianity’ is now being preached within the American church.”
ReligionGreat Bend Tribune

Ever wonder which Pope was liberal, but also became conservative?

Many people for over a century have studied the life of Giovanni Maria Mastai Ferretti, who later was elevated to become Pope Pius IX. He was born 13 May 1792 in Senigallia, in the Marche district of the Papal States and died 1878 at Vatican City. It seems that in...
Religionftc.co

The Purpose of Sunday is the Re-evangelization of the People of God

I have a friend who argues that there should not be an element in the Lord’s Day worship gathering called “preaching.” He says that in the New Testament, the concept of preaching is almost exclusively bound up with evangelism — preaching the gospel — and thus what happens during the sermon time should be simply called teaching and conducted more along the lines of instruction than proclamation. Preaching, then, is what takes place outside the four walls of the church in our sharing of the good news with the lost.
Religionnsjonline.com

THE WORD: God will keep his promises

Obadiah follows the books of Philemon, Third John and Second John on the list of the shortest books of the Bible. Like the others on this list, Obadiah is a single chapter. It has fewer verses than Philemon, with 21, but has more words. The Book of Obadiah is the...
Religionelizabethton.com

God commands all people everywhere to repent

Dear Rev. Graham: My husband has informed me that he is involved with another woman. He admits he has violated his vows but he said that God will forgive him and so should I. What is the point of a vow if we just shrug off our sin? — D.H.
Religionchurchleaders.com

Was Jesus Poor? Was Jesus Rich?

The foxes have holes and the birds of the air have nests, but the Son of Man has nowhere to lay His head. – Luke 9:58 In the fundraising seminars I have taught in many countries, this question generates the most enthusiasm and even arguments. We want to know how Jesus lived and what that means for us today. But let’s examine the evidence. Was Jesus rich? If so, how rich? Or how poor? Here are some clues on both sides.
Religionnatureworldnews.com

Archeologists Found Evidence of Powerful Biblical Earthquake in City of David

Archaeologists have discovered evidence of an earthquake that struck Jerusalem's City of David around 2,800 years ago, which might represent a key event mentioned in the Hebrew Bible. The archaeological team from the Israel Antiquities Authority uncovered a layer of damage dating from that historical period in the City of...
Religionam630theword.com

Why Ezra 7:10 Is a Verse Every Believer Should Know

We all have our favorite Bible verses. Sometimes our favorite verse changes over time in the context of where we are and what we are going through. Sometimes a favorite verse follows us through various circumstances, and some of us can’t pick a ‘favorite verse’ because there are so many to choose from! I seem to fall into the last category. Asking me what my favorite verse is can be like asking me what my favorite movie is. Are we talking Christmas movies? Westerns? Rom-Coms? Action-Adventure? 80’s movies? It’s difficult to even pick my favorite out of those genres, much less one, all-time favorite movie. I say all this to say that I have several verses that I would consider among my ‘favorites’, and Ezra 7:10 is one that I am always drawn back to for a lot of reasons.
ReligionPosted by
95.3 The Bear

6 Things That We Think Are In The Bible, But Are Not

I recently read a short list of things that people often quote as bible scripture. These common Bible references are not actually in the Bible. How many of these have you heard or quoted?. #1. SPARE THE ROD AND SPOIL THE CHILD. There is a similar verse, Proverbs 13:24. He...

Comments / 109

Community Policy