No experience necessary — Hillsboro companies hiring now
(Hillsboro, OH) Looking to get your foot in the door in Hillsboro? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.
1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)
🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance
📍 Hillsboro, OH
💰 $1,500 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...
2. Front Desk - dental office
🏛️ Brace Place Orthodontics
📍 Washington Court House, OH
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Greet patients and help them get acclimated to our office. Schedule appointments, data entry, answer phones, tidy/clean office. Send letters, etc. Call insurance companies. Send appointment reminders
3. Data Entry Clerk
🏛️ Trillium
📍 Wilmington, OH
💰 $12 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Trillium Staffing is now seeking Data Entry / Billing Pre Clerks for long-term work! The pay rate is $12.00 per hour. Schedule is 2:00pm-10:30pm with 30 min lunch. Candidates will be working in the ...
4. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees
🏛️ Tyson Foods
📍 Hillsboro, OH
💰 $80,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Back Your Success With An Industry Leader! Largest Pay Increase EVER For Tyson OTR Drivers! Call A Recruiter For Details Tyson Foods provides CDL-A OTR truck driver jobs that offer fantastic benefits ...
5. Real Estate Agent -- Entry-Level
🏛️ Comey & Shepherd Realtors
📍 Owensville, OH
💰 $100,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
A Real Estate Agent plays an essential role in a real estate transaction. In this role, you will advocate for your clients by understanding their preferences, representing them when negotiating a ...
