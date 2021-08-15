Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Redwood Falls

(REDWOOD FALLS, MN) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Redwood Falls companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Redwood Falls:

1. Production Operator - Nights - $1,000 Sign-On Bonus!

🏛️ Milk Specialties Global

📍 Clara City, MN

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Milk Specialties Global, our focus is to create high-quality ingredients designed to optimize health and nutrition. We are passionate and dedicated people. Each day, we collectively explore new ...

2. Child Care Teacher

🏛️ Little Sprouts Learning Center

📍 Sleepy Eye, MN

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Lead Teacher is responsible for the social, emotional growth and development of all children in care, develops relationships with the child and child's parents/guardians and encourages parent ...

3. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Sleepy Eye, MN

💰 $1,675 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start ...

4. Clerk/Treasurer

🏛️ CITY OF WABASSO

📍 Wabasso, MN

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The City of Wabasso is seeking applicants for the position of Assistant City Clerk/Treasurer. The Assistant City Clerk/Treasurer is an appointed position that is responsible for assisting the City ...

5. Boiler Operator *$1000 hiring bonus!

🏛️ Sprung Services, Inc.

📍 Granite Falls, MN

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

*$1000 Hiring Bonus! Responsibilities: * Become familiar with all processes associated with the plant. * Operate DCS (Computer Control System) for the plant (training provided). * Perform Start-up ...

6. Computer Repair Tech

🏛️ Geeks On Repair

📍 Redwood Falls, MN

💰 $50 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Computer Repair Tech We are in need of a good computer repair tech who can help our existing customers in the Redwood Falls and surrounding areas. Your coverage area would be a 50 mile radius around ...

7. Local Class A CDL Driver

🏛️ BRK Trucking

📍 Granite Falls, MN

💰 $72,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking Class A CDL drivers with a minimum of 3 months experience for a home daily position! * $72,000 annual average income * $10,000 sign on if you can pull first load by 5/7. ($1000.00 on first ...

8. CDL Dedicated Truck Driver - Earn Up to 50 CPM + 99% No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Transport America - Dedicated

📍 Wanda, MN

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Dedicated Drivers Top Pay as High as 50 CPM! New Hire Transition Bonus - $3,000 Referral bonus Pay & Benefits * New hire transition bonus for solo drivers paid after first dispatch ...

9. Class A CDL Driver Home Weekly

🏛️ BRK Trucking

📍 Sanborn, MN

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking Class A CDL drivers with a minimum of 6 months experience for a home weekly dedicated position! * Annual expected earnings $60,000-$80,000 (Guaranteed $1000.00/week) * Annual expected ...

10. Truck Driver CDL A - Dedicated

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Redwood Falls, MN

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...