Hackettstown, NJ

Job alert: These jobs are open in Hackettstown

Hackettstown News Beat
Hackettstown News Beat
 7 days ago

(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Hackettstown.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Hackettstown:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D0iAq_0bSO9ygW00

1. Wholesale Sales Specialist

🏛️ FlyCore Distribution

📍 Dover, NJ

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reports to: Proprietor Employment Type: Full-time Location: King St Dover Application Deadline: 09/09/2021 Job Brief We're looking for an experienced, result-driven Wholesale Sales Representative to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Class A Truck Driver - Home Wkly - Up to $2,400 Wk - $8,500 Sign-On Bonus - Benefits Pay + 3 Wk

🏛️ J&R Logistics Corp.

📍 Bridgewater, NJ

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Leading logistics company, J&R Logistics Corp, is looking for reliable and experienced CDL Class A Team Truck Drivers for FedEx Ground OTR Linehaul positions. ($1,750 - $2,400 per week, per driver

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Sr. HR Business Partner

🏛️ DISH

📍 Roseland, NJ

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

In your role, you will be responsible for strategic planning with your business partners in support of the Retail Wireless organization. You will be supporting the team's recruiting, development, and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. General Manager

🏛️ Ulta Beauty

📍 Phillipsburg, NJ

💰 $43 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OVERVIEW Experience a place of energy, passion, and excitement. A place where the joy of discovery and uncommon artistry blend to create exhilarating buying experiences--for true beauty enthusiasts

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Professional Mover - Up to $25 per hour!

🏛️ College Hunks Hauling Junk - Franchise dba College Hunks Hauling Junk

📍 Fairfield, NJ

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a Mover for College Hunks Hauling Junk and College Hunks Moving, you are the first point of contact for clients on the job. You will have the chance to educate clients about our exceptional ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Full-Time Beauty Lead Advisor - Sephora Operations

🏛️ KOHLS

📍 Easton, PA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hourly pay up to $20.45/hour! Drive Kohl's + Sephora sales through an authentic passion for beauty. Engages Clients through identifying their needs with a consultative approach, top beauty brands ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Onboarding Specialist / Administrative Assistant

🏛️ Samiti Technology, Inc.

📍 Edison, NJ

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for an experienced Human Resource / Admin professional to support the company's HR team. Experience * 2 years' experience as HR specialist / general, responsible for onboarding and candidate ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Counter Sales Professional

🏛️ Goodwin Recruiting

📍 Stewartsville, NJ

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Searching for a Retail/Wholesale Counter Sales Professional to lead as the face of the business. The main responsibility is for the overall support of the customers' needs on a daily basis. Join a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Dover, NJ

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Class A Truck Driver

🏛️ Unique Logistics

📍 Bridgewater, NJ

💰 $2,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Leading logistics company, Unique Logistics, is looking for reliable and experiencedCDL Class A Truck Drivers for OTR positions.Starting at $1,300-$2,200 per week. Flexible Home Time! ***Applicants ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

Hackettstown News Beat

Hackettstown News Beat

Hackettstown, NJ
25
Followers
174
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hackettstown News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

