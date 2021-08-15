Ready for a change? These Unionville jobs are accepting applications

(UNIONVILLE, MO) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Unionville.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Unionville:

1. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Worthington, MO

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

2. Family Medicine job in IA

🏛️ Archway Physician Recruitment

📍 Centerville, IA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Family Practice-Without OB opening in Centerville, Iowa. This and other physician jobs brought to you by DocCafe.com Family Medicine Opportunity: Centerville, IA ~ 85m South of Des Moines ~ H1 and J1 ...

3. IA - SPEECH LANGUAGE PATHOLOGIST - Centerville/Corydon /Albia - $37.58 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Centerville, IA

💰 $37 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New grad or CFY is okay.SNF experience preferred.Will float between facilities.Rehab Optima Experience Preferred. Shift: Mon-Fri, 8:30am-6:00pm Specialty Type: Rehabilitation Therapy Sub Specialties

4. Life Insurance Agent - Must Be Licensed - Hiring This Week

🏛️ A.S. Life Insurance

📍 Livonia, MO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We provide weekly pay, great benefits, and we are looking to hire this week. You must have an active life insurance license for this position. In our experience, we have found that these are natural ...

5. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,812 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Centerville, IA

💰 $1,812 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Centerville, Iowa. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: ASAP

6. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Worthington, MO

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Worthington, MO

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

8. CDL Solo and Team Truck Drivers - Top Pay + Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Kottke Trucking, Inc.

📍 Worthington, MO

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Solo and Team CDL A Truck Drivers! Solos Average $70,000 Yearly - Earn Up To 56 CPM - Great Benefits As we grow, we are in search of more drivers to join our family. Apply Today! Position ...

9. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1750 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Centerville, IA

💰 $1,750 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Occupational Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Centerville, IA. Shift: Inquire Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1750 / Week Occupational ...

10. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Centerville, IA

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Speech Language Pathologist for a travel job in Centerville, Iowa. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Speech Language Pathologist * Discipline: Therapy