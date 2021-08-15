Hiring Now: These roles are open in Barnwell

(BARNWELL, SC) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Barnwell.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Barnwell:

1. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,962 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Aiken, SC

💰 $1,962 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Aiken, South Carolina. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

2. Production Supervisor

🏛️ Vetted Recruiting Services

📍 Barnwell, SC

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Production Supervisor to join our team! You will oversee the activities of a team of production workers. Responsibilities: * Coordinate the daily activities of the production and ...

3. Entry Level Warehouse

🏛️ Excel Temporary Service

📍 Denmark, SC

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring ON THE SPOT for Entry Level Warehouse Workers In Denmark. Monday-Friday 6am-5:30pm $10.50 an hour paid every week. Thursdays are paydays Background friendly, I'm willing to work with ...

4. Delivery Service Specialist - Orangeburg - Earn $12-15 per hour with tips (5612)

🏛️ Domino's

📍 Cope, SC

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Right now Domino's is looking for qualified drivers to staff stores in your area. We're growing so fast it's hard to keep up, and that means Domino's has lots of ways for you to grow (if that's what ...

5. Welder

🏛️ Ameri-Force

📍 Aiken, SC

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

1. Set up and operate weld equipment to MIG, TIG, or spot weld parts to blueprint specifications. 2. Load and unload parts onto weld table and fixtures using hand tools, ratchets, or air tools to ...

6. Office Assistant

🏛️ Kelly

📍 Windsor, SC

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Kelly® Professional & Industrial, we're passionate about helping you find a job that works for you. How about this one? We're seeking an office assistant to work at premier client in Aiken, SC

7. CDL-A Company Truck Driver | Dedicated Run | $1,500-Week

🏛️ Brown Trucking

📍 Aiken, SC

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Brown Trucking driver experience is unique in every way. Our teams are given the resources to excel on their own terms, on and off the road - from incredibly flexible home time to unmatched ...

8. Team Member

🏛️ Burger King - Carolina Franchise Holdings

📍 Barnwell, SC

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

"CLICK HERE TO APPLY -> " We are looking for several awesome Team Members that want the opportunity to develop their professional skills, make an impact in their local community, and be a part of a ...

9. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Aiken, SC

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

10. Assistant General Manager

🏛️ Bojangles

📍 Aiken, SC

💰 $44,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

BOJ of WNC/TN, LLC is a franchise group for Bojangles' Restaurants, Inc. based in Asheville, NC. We own and operate 92 locations in Western North Carolina, Georgia, South Carolina, Kentucky and ...