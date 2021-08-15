Cancel
Calais, ME

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Calais

Calais Dispatch
Calais Dispatch
 7 days ago

(CALAIS, ME) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Calais.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Calais:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t23iS_0bSO9tGt00

1. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $2,635 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Machias, ME

💰 $2,635 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in Machias, Maine. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery * Discipline: RN * ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Waite, ME

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Closers starting at $13.00 per hour

🏛️ McDonalds

📍 Machias, ME

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

McDonald's® is a place of great people, and right now we're looking for more of them. People interested in satisfying careers with competitive benefits. People interested in growing and advancing

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel CT Technologist - $1,875 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Machias, ME

💰 $1,875 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel CT Technologist for a travel job in Machias, Maine. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: CT Technologist * Discipline: Allied Health Professional * Start Date

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Waite, ME

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Lanes Available - Earn Up to $100,000/Year

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Waite, ME

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ per Year * Multiple lane/route types to choose from * Dedicated * Regional * National * Intermodal * Mexico * Become a mentor to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly or Daily - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress - Dedicated Drivers

📍 Waite, ME

💰 $12,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Dedicated Truck Drivers Home Weekly or Daily - $1,000 Transition Bonus! Multiple Routes Available! Get Seated Fast! Don't Wait, Apply Now! Top-Paying CDL A Job Opportunities: * Choose U.S

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Local Coordinator

🏛️ Greenheart Exchange

📍 Calais, ME

💰 $22,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

YOU CAN CHANGE THE WORLD! Greenheart is a 501c3 Non-Profit that connects people and planet through environmentalism, fair trade, social transformation and cross cultural understanding. At the heart ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. ED Registered Nurse

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Machias, ME

💰 $36 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ED RN - Night & Evening Shift Openings in Eastern Maine This Jobot Job is hosted by: Austin Liddiard Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and sending us your resume

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Nurse / LVN/LPN Job in Machias, Maine / Hospital

🏛️ MAS Medical

📍 Machias, ME

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MAS Medical Staffing is seeking experienced and compassionate Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN) to provide excellent care throughout Maine. Our Medical Staffing Department places Per Diem Licensed ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

