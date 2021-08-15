Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Edison, GA

Ready for a change? These Edison jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Edison Post
Edison Post
 7 days ago

(EDISON, GA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Edison.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Edison:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ToBeE_0bSO9sOA00

1. Travel Registered Nurse | Emergency Room | Nationwide | Up To $4,092 Per Week

🏛️ TotalMed

📍 Albany, GA

💰 $4,092 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Premium Travel ER Assignments Pay Up To $4,092 Weekly!Location: Multiple Exclusive US AssignmentsTotalMed is seeking experienced Registered Nurses (RN) specializing in Emergency Rooms (ER). These ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Dental Assistant Instructor

🏛️ Zollege

📍 Albany, GA

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

About Us: Georgia Dental Assistant School , powered by Zollege, is currently searching for a Part Time Dental Assistant Instructor to join the Albany team. Zollege leads the change in the for-profit ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Company Class A CDL Drivers

🏛️ Transportation Inc

📍 Bluffton, GA

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Hiring Company Class A CDL Drivers to join our team! You will be responsible for safely operating a truck with a capacity of at least 80,000 pounds Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW

Click Here to Apply Now

4. SE Regional Company Driver - Home Weekly

🏛️ Davis Express

📍 Arlington, GA

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Davis Express, Inc SE Regional Company DriverCompany Driver Benefits Up to $6,000 Sign On Bonus Start Up To $.55 CPM No-Touch Freight 6 Days Out, 2 Days Home Schedule Weekly Direct Deposit Insurance ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL-A Local Truck Driver

🏛️ Florida Rock and Tank Lines

📍 Blakely, GA

💰 $73,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Bainbridge drivers, when you join Florida Rock & Tank Lines as our newest CDL-A professional you can take advantage of earning competitive weekly pay! Florida Rock & Tank Lines, a Southeastern leader ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL-A TRUCK DRIVER - DELIVERY DRIVER - $5,000 Sign-On

🏛️ McLane Company

📍 Cuthbert, GA

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Driving Forward America won't get back on her feet until you get back onto yours. At McLane, you'll help restock a recovering country while earning higher rates and better benefits than ever before

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL-A Dedicated Team Truck Driver

🏛️ U.S.Xpress

📍 Blakely, GA

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is offering great Dedicated HOME WEEKLY Openings for CDL A Team Drivers! TEAMS OR SOLOS THAT WANT TO TEAM! * NEW $30,000 SIGN ON BONUS/SPLIT! * Teams for Immediate Seating or we will find ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Delivery Driver

🏛️ HUT American

📍 Blakely, GA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Buckle up, hit the open road, and start making hungry people happy as a delivery driver for Pizza Hut®. That's right, we will pay you to drive around in your mobile office - your car - listen to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Hiring Home-Daily CDL-A Drivers

🏛️ Billy Barnes

📍 Arlington, GA

💰 $1,000 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Driver Benefits Home Daily $1,000 Referral Pay Sign-On Bonus Holiday Pay Vacation Pay Bereavement Pay End of Year Profitability Bonus Pay for clean roadside inspections Waiting time pay at ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL A Dedicated Regional Truck Driver: 60 CPM + Home Weekly + Pay Guarantee

🏛️ Paper Transport - PTI

📍 Blakely, GA

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A Driver Needed for Regional Dedicated Run! We're growing and we're excited to announce Paper Transport, Inc.'s largest pay Increase in company history ! We have a CDL-A truck driver ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Edison Post

Edison Post

Edison, GA
27
Followers
189
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Edison Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blakely, GA
City
Bainbridge, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Edison, GA
City
Albany, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pti#Full Time Job#Ga#Dental#Davis Express#Inc Se Regional Company#Florida Rock Tank Lines#Mclane Company Cuthbert#U S Xpress#Pizza Hut#Home Daily#Paper Transport Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy