Ready for a change? These Edison jobs are accepting applications

(EDISON, GA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Edison.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Edison:

1. Travel Registered Nurse | Emergency Room | Nationwide | Up To $4,092 Per Week

🏛️ TotalMed

📍 Albany, GA

💰 $4,092 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Premium Travel ER Assignments Pay Up To $4,092 Weekly!Location: Multiple Exclusive US AssignmentsTotalMed is seeking experienced Registered Nurses (RN) specializing in Emergency Rooms (ER). These ...

2. Dental Assistant Instructor

🏛️ Zollege

📍 Albany, GA

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

About Us: Georgia Dental Assistant School , powered by Zollege, is currently searching for a Part Time Dental Assistant Instructor to join the Albany team. Zollege leads the change in the for-profit ...

3. Company Class A CDL Drivers

🏛️ Transportation Inc

📍 Bluffton, GA

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Hiring Company Class A CDL Drivers to join our team! You will be responsible for safely operating a truck with a capacity of at least 80,000 pounds Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW

4. SE Regional Company Driver - Home Weekly

🏛️ Davis Express

📍 Arlington, GA

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Davis Express, Inc SE Regional Company DriverCompany Driver Benefits Up to $6,000 Sign On Bonus Start Up To $.55 CPM No-Touch Freight 6 Days Out, 2 Days Home Schedule Weekly Direct Deposit Insurance ...

5. CDL-A Local Truck Driver

🏛️ Florida Rock and Tank Lines

📍 Blakely, GA

💰 $73,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Bainbridge drivers, when you join Florida Rock & Tank Lines as our newest CDL-A professional you can take advantage of earning competitive weekly pay! Florida Rock & Tank Lines, a Southeastern leader ...

6. CDL-A TRUCK DRIVER - DELIVERY DRIVER - $5,000 Sign-On

🏛️ McLane Company

📍 Cuthbert, GA

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Driving Forward America won't get back on her feet until you get back onto yours. At McLane, you'll help restock a recovering country while earning higher rates and better benefits than ever before

7. CDL-A Dedicated Team Truck Driver

🏛️ U.S.Xpress

📍 Blakely, GA

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is offering great Dedicated HOME WEEKLY Openings for CDL A Team Drivers! TEAMS OR SOLOS THAT WANT TO TEAM! * NEW $30,000 SIGN ON BONUS/SPLIT! * Teams for Immediate Seating or we will find ...

8. Delivery Driver

🏛️ HUT American

📍 Blakely, GA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Buckle up, hit the open road, and start making hungry people happy as a delivery driver for Pizza Hut®. That's right, we will pay you to drive around in your mobile office - your car - listen to ...

9. Hiring Home-Daily CDL-A Drivers

🏛️ Billy Barnes

📍 Arlington, GA

💰 $1,000 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Driver Benefits Home Daily $1,000 Referral Pay Sign-On Bonus Holiday Pay Vacation Pay Bereavement Pay End of Year Profitability Bonus Pay for clean roadside inspections Waiting time pay at ...

10. CDL A Dedicated Regional Truck Driver: 60 CPM + Home Weekly + Pay Guarantee

🏛️ Paper Transport - PTI

📍 Blakely, GA

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A Driver Needed for Regional Dedicated Run! We're growing and we're excited to announce Paper Transport, Inc.'s largest pay Increase in company history ! We have a CDL-A truck driver ...