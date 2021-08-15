Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Miles City

(MILES CITY, MT) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Miles City.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Miles City:

1. Class A CDL Solo Truck Driver - Dedicated Lanes, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Miles City, MT

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Over the Road Solo Driver Our Drivers earn top pay in the industry - Get paid for your driving experience/record For more information, give us a call @ (877) 651-8653 ! Solos - starting ...

2. Hiring Auto Technicians - Relocation Packages Available

🏛️ Lithia Motors

📍 Miles City, MT

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING AUTO TECHNICIANS Relocation Package Available BENEFITS: * $58,000 - $78,000 a year * Relocation packages * Medical, dental, and vision plans * Paid holidays and PTO * Short and long-term ...

3. Real Estate Servicing Manager

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Miles City, MT

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Growing financial company seeking experienced Real Estate Servicing Manager near Miles City, MT! This Jobot Job is hosted by: Brittany Perry Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now ...

4. Director of Outside Sales

🏛️ The Arndt Agency

📍 Miles City, MT

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Director Create your own schedule and take control of your future in this unique sales role. We are looking for a driven , high-achieving professional with excellent communication skills to ...

5. Class A Dedicated / OTR / Regional / Drop & Hook, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Miles City, MT

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Over the driver (OTR) Truck Driver Top Drivers earn $75,000 - $104,000 Hendrickson Truck Lines was founded in 1976 with headquarters in Sacramento, CA. Hendrickson has since grown to become one of ...

6. Class A OTR Truck Drivers - Great Benefits

🏛️ K & B Transportation

📍 Miles City, MT

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

K&B Transportation is trying something new for all the Road Warriors out there. To be eligible for this program you must be willing to go out for 2 months at a time. In return, on top of excellent ...

7. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Miles City, MT

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

8. CDL Class A Truck Driver - Regional and OTR - $1540-$2240 weekly - Brand New Trucks

🏛️ Maeda Trucking

📍 Miles City, MT

💰 $2,240 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Leading logistics company, Maeda Trucking, is looking for reliable and experiencedCDL Class A Truck Drivers for Regional & OTR positions.$1,540 - $2,240wkly, Approved carriers for FedEx and Forward ...

9. Travel RN (Step Down Unit) Un To $3,623 Per Week

🏛️ TotalMed

📍 Miles City, MT

💰 $3,623 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Premium Travel SDU Assignments Pay Up To $3,623 Weekly! Location: Multiple Exclusive US Assignments TotalMed is seeking experienced Registered Nurses (RN) specializing in Step Down Units (SDU). These ...

10. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2437 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Miles City, MT

💰 $2,437 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Miles City, MT. Shift: 3x12 hr flex Start Date: ASAP Duration: 12 weeks Pay ...