These Lewisville companies are looking for workers to start immediately

(Lewisville, NC) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Lewisville companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.



1. Warehouse Packer

🏛️ Adecco

📍 Thomasville, NC

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Adecco is hiring immediately for Warehouse Packer jobs at a local client in Thomasville, NC. Starting pay at $14.00/hr, plus available overtime. As a Warehouse Packer, you will be packing, inspecting ...

2. CDL A Local Truck Drivers - $5000 Sign On Bonus

🏛️ Zenith Global Logistics

📍 Yadkinville, NC

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Local Drivers - Up to $5,000 Sign On Bonus Plus $170 Weekly Incentive!Zenith Freight Lines specializes in logistics for home furnishings. We currently have immediate openingsfor LTL Class ...

3. Major Pay Increase CDL A Independent Contractors / Owner Operators - Linehaul

🏛️ SE Independent Delivery Service Inc

📍 Winston-Salem, NC

💰 $160,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Call us immediately to discover where your PAY would INCREASE! (888) 622-6349 CDL A Independent Contractors and Owner Operators Major Pay Increase: NEW AVG PAY/Mile: $1.50/mile Up from $1.35 Our ...

4. CDL Truck Driver

🏛️ Staffing Support Solutions

📍 Winston-Salem, NC

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

In need of a cdl truck driver to drive a water truck on a solar site. There are 2 sites both are within 30 minutes of winston Salem. Long term work. Must have tanker endorsement. Able to start asap

5. Shipping/Receiving

🏛️ The Bradley Group

📍 Welcome, NC

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediate opening for a Shipping and Receiving for busy warehouse located in Welcome, NC. You will be responsible for preparing and building orders for shipment, loading and unloading trucks ...

6. Distribution Associate - Advance, NC

🏛️ Ashley Furniture

📍 Lewisville, NC

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

" Warehouse Associate - Walk Ins Always Welcome - Increased Wages Job Description WAGE INCREASE - UP TO $16.75 PER HOUR We are hiring immediately! WAREHOUSE TEAM MEMBERS No Experience Required! We hire ...

7. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Winston-Salem, NC

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...