These Lewisville companies are looking for workers to start immediately
(Lewisville, NC) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Lewisville companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.
1. Warehouse Packer
🏛️ Adecco
📍 Thomasville, NC
💰 $14 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Adecco is hiring immediately for Warehouse Packer jobs at a local client in Thomasville, NC. Starting pay at $14.00/hr, plus available overtime. As a Warehouse Packer, you will be packing, inspecting ...
2. CDL A Local Truck Drivers - $5000 Sign On Bonus
🏛️ Zenith Global Logistics
📍 Yadkinville, NC
💰 $70,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Class A CDL Local Drivers - Up to $5,000 Sign On Bonus Plus $170 Weekly Incentive!Zenith Freight Lines specializes in logistics for home furnishings. We currently have immediate openingsfor LTL Class ...
3. Major Pay Increase CDL A Independent Contractors / Owner Operators - Linehaul
🏛️ SE Independent Delivery Service Inc
📍 Winston-Salem, NC
💰 $160,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Call us immediately to discover where your PAY would INCREASE! (888) 622-6349 CDL A Independent Contractors and Owner Operators Major Pay Increase: NEW AVG PAY/Mile: $1.50/mile Up from $1.35 Our ...
4. CDL Truck Driver
🏛️ Staffing Support Solutions
📍 Winston-Salem, NC
💰 $20 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
In need of a cdl truck driver to drive a water truck on a solar site. There are 2 sites both are within 30 minutes of winston Salem. Long term work. Must have tanker endorsement. Able to start asap
5. Shipping/Receiving
🏛️ The Bradley Group
📍 Welcome, NC
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Immediate opening for a Shipping and Receiving for busy warehouse located in Welcome, NC. You will be responsible for preparing and building orders for shipment, loading and unloading trucks ...
6. Distribution Associate - Advance, NC
🏛️ Ashley Furniture
📍 Lewisville, NC
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
" Warehouse Associate - Walk Ins Always Welcome - Increased Wages Job Description WAGE INCREASE - UP TO $16.75 PER HOUR We are hiring immediately! WAREHOUSE TEAM MEMBERS No Experience Required! We hire ...
7. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!
🏛️ Assurance
📍 Winston-Salem, NC
💰 $61,100 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...
