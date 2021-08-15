Cancel
Lewisville, NC

These Lewisville companies are looking for workers to start immediately

Posted by 
Lewisville Digest
Lewisville Digest
 7 days ago

(Lewisville, NC) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Lewisville companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Po9NQ_0bSO9qci00

1. Warehouse Packer

🏛️ Adecco

📍 Thomasville, NC

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Adecco is hiring immediately for Warehouse Packer jobs at a local client in Thomasville, NC. Starting pay at $14.00/hr, plus available overtime. As a Warehouse Packer, you will be packing, inspecting ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL A Local Truck Drivers - $5000 Sign On Bonus

🏛️ Zenith Global Logistics

📍 Yadkinville, NC

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Local Drivers - Up to $5,000 Sign On Bonus Plus $170 Weekly Incentive!Zenith Freight Lines specializes in logistics for home furnishings. We currently have immediate openingsfor LTL Class ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Major Pay Increase CDL A Independent Contractors / Owner Operators - Linehaul

🏛️ SE Independent Delivery Service Inc

📍 Winston-Salem, NC

💰 $160,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Call us immediately to discover where your PAY would INCREASE! (888) 622-6349 CDL A Independent Contractors and Owner Operators Major Pay Increase: NEW AVG PAY/Mile: $1.50/mile Up from $1.35 Our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CDL Truck Driver

🏛️ Staffing Support Solutions

📍 Winston-Salem, NC

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

In need of a cdl truck driver to drive a water truck on a solar site. There are 2 sites both are within 30 minutes of winston Salem. Long term work. Must have tanker endorsement. Able to start asap

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Shipping/Receiving

🏛️ The Bradley Group

📍 Welcome, NC

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediate opening for a Shipping and Receiving for busy warehouse located in Welcome, NC. You will be responsible for preparing and building orders for shipment, loading and unloading trucks ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Distribution Associate - Advance, NC

🏛️ Ashley Furniture

📍 Lewisville, NC

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

" Warehouse Associate - Walk Ins Always Welcome - Increased Wages Job Description WAGE INCREASE - UP TO $16.75 PER HOUR We are hiring immediately! WAREHOUSE TEAM MEMBERS No Experience Required! We hire ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Winston-Salem, NC

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With Lewisville Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

