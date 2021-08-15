Cancel
Gila Bend, AZ

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Gila Bend

Posted by 
Gila Bend News Beat
 7 days ago

(GILA BEND, AZ) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Gila Bend companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Gila Bend:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07xTXm_0bSO9nDl00

1. Manufactured Home Sales Consultant

🏛️ Homes Direct - Buckeye

📍 Buckeye, AZ

💰 $12,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This sales position shall include the sales of manufactured homes at our Buckeye, AZ location. Previous home selling experience is preferred, but not required. Sales experience is required, along ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Class A CDL Solo Truck Driver - Dedicated Lanes, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Buckeye, AZ

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Over the Road Solo Driver Our Drivers earn top pay in the industry - Get paid for your driving experience/record For more information, give us a call @ (877) 651-8653 ! Solos - starting ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Regional Driver / Material Handler- Buckeye, AZ

🏛️ Mueller Inc

📍 Buckeye, AZ

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview Regional Drivers/Material Handlers perform product loading/unloading and delivery activities in a customer responsive, safe and efficient manner. Responsibilities Perform material handling ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Licensed Insurance Agent - Agency Owner Opportunity

🏛️ American National Insurance Company

📍 Buckeye, AZ

💰 $4,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Leader in the insurance industry, American National Insurance Company, is seeking an ambitious Licensed Insurance Agent to join our team. Competitive Compensation: 3 months paid training ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Athletic Fields/Grounds Maintenance/Landscape

🏛️ Drip In Turf

📍 Buckeye, AZ

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for to hire a good person to join our team doing athletic field maintenance/grounds maintenance in the West Valley. Experience is preferred, but pay will reflect experience. Must have ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Nursing Assistant

🏛️ Dependable Staffing

📍 Buckeye, AZ

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Certified Nursing Assistant Experienced CNA / LNA needed for Private Care Opportunities Dependable Staffing Services is currently recruiting experienced Nursing Assistants to work 1:1 in private home ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Hotel Reservations (Inbound Calls) WFH $15hr!!!!

🏛️ Aston Carter

📍 Buckeye, AZ

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NOW HIRING FOR A LARGE HOTEL!!! FULLY WORK FROM HOME **MUST LIVE IN PHEOENIX AREA** Description: * Inbound call center * Answer incoming calls from prospective guests and travel agents. * Book Hotel ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Warehouse - Urgent Hire ($100 Bonus with Proof Of Covid-19 Vaccination)

🏛️ Amazon

📍 Buckeye, AZ

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Shifts: Overnight, Early Morning, Day, Evening, Weekend Location: Phoenix Tempe Goodyear Tolleson Hourly pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Critical Hires for Local Class A Truck Drivers : Home Daily

🏛️ Blazing Hot

📍 Buckeye, AZ

💰 $1,100 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

LOCAL HOME DAILY CLASS A DRIVERS GLENDALE, AZ 85301 ----- MUST HAVE 6 MONTHS CLASS A DRIVING EXPERIENCE. MUST LIVE WITHIN 35 MILES OF 85301 MUST BE ABLE TO DRIVE MANUAL SHIFT TRUCKS ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Class A Dedicated / OTR / Regional / Drop & Hook, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Buckeye, AZ

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Over the driver (OTR) Truck Driver Top Drivers earn $75,000 - $104,000 Hendrickson Truck Lines was founded in 1976 with headquarters in Sacramento, CA. Hendrickson has since grown to become one of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

