Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Juneau

(JUNEAU, AK) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Juneau companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Juneau:

1. Sales Representative Starting At 115% Comp!

🏛️ Family First Life - Priority One

📍 Juneau, AK

💰 $225,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking individuals who are interested in being part of the fastest growing market available today, The Senior Market. At Family First Life, we are considered to be "The Senior Market ...

2. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $2273.92 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Juneau, AK

💰 $2,273 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Operating Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Juneau, AK. Shift: 4x10 hr days Start Date: 09/07/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2273 ...

3. Physical Therapist

🏛️ myPTsolutions

📍 Juneau, AK

💰 $49 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Exciting opportunity in Juneau, Alaska! Potential to become Perm. Location: Juneau, Alaska Outpatient Physical Therapist 8am-5pm Monday-Friday No weekends Looking for an exciting travel opportunity ...

4. Great Lakes Customer Service Advisor - September training dates!

🏛️ Nelnet

📍 Juneau, AK

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our mission of "doing what's right to change lives for the better" isn't just a slogan. It's the guiding principle in everything we do. The culture at Great Lakes has attracted employees who all ...

5. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Juneau, AK

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

6. Monitor

🏛️ First Student

📍 Juneau, AK

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Monitor/Aide At First Student, our Monitors/Aides are a constant reflection of our company's commitment to safety and customer service. The Monitor/Aide is responsible for providing ...

7. IT Support Specialist

🏛️ University of Alaska

📍 Juneau, AK

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IT Support Specialist Apply now ( Job no: 517188 Classification:Information Systems Technician - Operations 2 Grade:Grade 76 Work type: Staff Full-time Administrative Unit:University of Alaska ...

8. Speech Language Pathologist - SNF

🏛️ National Staffing Solutions

📍 Juneau, AK

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At National Staffing Solutions, we have the privilege and honor of working with dedicated healthcare professionals that make a positive impact in aiding those needing healthcare services across the U

9. SANE-P Nurse and Outreach Educator Catholic Community Service, Inc - Juneau, AK

🏛️ Fly.jobs

📍 Juneau, AK

💰 $43 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

SANE-P Nurse and Outreach Educator The Southeast Alaska Family Evaluation Child Advocacy Center (SAFE CAC) is searching for a Registered Nurse to work as both a Nurse and Outreach Educator. The right ...

10. Cardiothoracic Anesthesia in Anchorage, AK | 100k Sign-on Bonus

🏛️ Jackson Physician Search

📍 Juneau, AK

💰 $57,600 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A dynamic anesthesia care team in Anchorage, AK is seeking a BE/BC cardiothoracic anesthesiologist to join their team. Join a dynamic group of physicians who provide general anesthesia care as well ...