Holbrook, AZ

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Holbrook

Holbrook Times
 7 days ago

(HOLBROOK, AZ) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Holbrook companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Holbrook:


1. Field Service Technician- HVAC

🏛️ Courtney Group LLC

📍 Holbrook, AZ

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work out of Home office, travel up to 50% regionally. Most of the work will be in the Holbrook and surrounding areas. No weekend work required. All travel expenses paid and office expenses/supplies ...

2. Primary Care Nurse Practitioner

🏛️ National Staffing Solutions

📍 Holbrook, AZ

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Family Practice/Primary Care opening in Holbrook, Arizona. This and other nurse practitioner jobs brought to you by NursingJobCafe.com At National Staffing Solutions, we have the privilege and honor ...

3. OTR Truck Driver

🏛️ Roehl Transport, Inc.

📍 Holbrook, AZ

💰 $1,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS Benefits: * $1,200+ per week * Pay Accelerators - earn up to 8 cents MORE per mile for your experience * Brand-new, modern equipment * Top pay & home time

4. CDL Truck Driver - Excellent Benefits - Solo and Teams Positions

🏛️ Roadrunner - LTL Owner Operator

📍 Holbrook, AZ

💰 $7,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking LTL Linehaul CDL-A Owner Operator & Lease Purchase Truck Drivers! Solos earn up to $4,000 weekly - Teams earn up to $7,000 weekly Are you ready to be your own boss and own your own ...

5. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Holbrook, AZ

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

6. CDL Truck Driver - Average $813/Week - Entry-Level

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Graduates

📍 Holbrook, AZ

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

7. CDL OTR Truck Driver and Owner Operators - Flexible Home Time

🏛️ Transport Designs, Inc.

📍 Holbrook, AZ

💰 $160,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers & Owner Operators Company Drivers earn up to $80k per year! Owner Operators earn up to $160K per year! Flexible Home Time - No-Touch Freight - Tons of Benefits! We ...

8. CDL Truck Drivers - Solo and Team Positions - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ John Christner Trucking - Company Drivers

📍 Holbrook, AZ

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Truck Drivers - Great Pay! Solos Start at 50 CPM - Teams Start at 55 CPM - Excellent Benefits If you're a solo or team company driver looking for a successful and rewarding ...

9. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Holbrook, AZ

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Average $75-$85k + Sign-On

🏛️ Werner - Company Driver

📍 Holbrook, AZ

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Werner is Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Multiple Route Options - Recent CDL Grads Welcome! $1,200 Guaranteed Weekly Pay - Top Performers Earn $80k+ per Year Just Announced: Brand New Pay Increase ...

With Holbrook Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

