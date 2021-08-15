Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lewistown, MT

Get hired! Job openings in and around Lewistown

Posted by 
Lewistown Journal
Lewistown Journal
 7 days ago

(LEWISTOWN, MT) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Lewistown companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Lewistown:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IkKHv_0bSO9kZa00

1. Retail Sales Representative

🏛️ Verizon Authorized Retailer Cellular Plus

📍 Lewistown, MT

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Verizon Authorized Retailer - Cellular Plus Retail Sales Representative - $500 Sign On Bonus We need outgoing full time or Part time Retail Sales Representatives who are genuinely devoted to finding ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $2,772 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Lewistown, MT

💰 $2,772 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in Lewistown, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Class A Dedicated / OTR / Regional / Drop & Hook, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Lewistown, MT

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Over the driver (OTR) Truck Driver Top Drivers earn $75,000 - $104,000 Hendrickson Truck Lines was founded in 1976 with headquarters in Sacramento, CA. Hendrickson has since grown to become one of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CDL A OTR Company Truck Driver

🏛️ K & B Transportation

📍 Lewistown, MT

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

K&B Transportation is trying something new for all the Road Warriors out there. To be eligible for this program you must be willing to go out for 2 months at a time. In return, on top of excellent ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. MT - RN OB Nights -HOUSING INCLUDED - $63.69 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Lewistown, MT

💰 $63 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediate start available - Crisis need - Responsible for providing integrated, holistic, professional nursing services to patient in coordination with other health care team members. Provides for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Registered Nurse - Labor and Delivery - 13 Weeks ($2430/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Lewistown, MT

💰 $2,430 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're offering a rewarding LD position for Registered Nurses with experience managing the care of mothers and their babies during the delivery process for a 13 week contract assignment at a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $2404.44 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Lewistown, MT

💰 $2,404 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mynela Staffing is seeking an experienced Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Lewistown, MT. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2404 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $2,494 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Lewistown, MT

💰 $2,494 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in Lewistown, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery * Discipline: RN * Start ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $2218 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Lewistown, MT

💰 $2,218 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Lewistown, MT. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse - L/D RN - Lewistown, MT

🏛️ General Healthcare Resources - Travel Nursing

📍 Lewistown, MT

💰 $1,700 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Travel L&D (RN) Continue to help give the gift of life while taking home over $1.7K weekly in Lewiston, MT Job Details * 12 hour Nights or Days * 13 week contract * OT after 36 hours! * Offered ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Lewistown Journal

Lewistown Journal

Lewistown, MT
12
Followers
215
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lewistown Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
City
Lewistown, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#Economy#Mt#Rn Labor And Delivery#Cdl#K#K B Transportation#Registered Nurses#Mynela Staffing#Stability Healthcare#L D
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy