Get hired! Job openings in and around Lewistown

(LEWISTOWN, MT) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Lewistown companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Lewistown:

1. Retail Sales Representative

🏛️ Verizon Authorized Retailer Cellular Plus

📍 Lewistown, MT

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Verizon Authorized Retailer - Cellular Plus Retail Sales Representative - $500 Sign On Bonus We need outgoing full time or Part time Retail Sales Representatives who are genuinely devoted to finding ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $2,772 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Lewistown, MT

💰 $2,772 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in Lewistown, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery

3. Class A Dedicated / OTR / Regional / Drop & Hook, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Lewistown, MT

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Over the driver (OTR) Truck Driver Top Drivers earn $75,000 - $104,000 Hendrickson Truck Lines was founded in 1976 with headquarters in Sacramento, CA. Hendrickson has since grown to become one of ...

4. CDL A OTR Company Truck Driver

🏛️ K & B Transportation

📍 Lewistown, MT

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

K&B Transportation is trying something new for all the Road Warriors out there. To be eligible for this program you must be willing to go out for 2 months at a time. In return, on top of excellent ...

5. MT - RN OB Nights -HOUSING INCLUDED - $63.69 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Lewistown, MT

💰 $63 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediate start available - Crisis need - Responsible for providing integrated, holistic, professional nursing services to patient in coordination with other health care team members. Provides for ...

6. Registered Nurse - Labor and Delivery - 13 Weeks ($2430/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Lewistown, MT

💰 $2,430 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're offering a rewarding LD position for Registered Nurses with experience managing the care of mothers and their babies during the delivery process for a 13 week contract assignment at a ...

7. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $2404.44 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Lewistown, MT

💰 $2,404 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mynela Staffing is seeking an experienced Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Lewistown, MT. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2404 ...

8. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $2,494 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Lewistown, MT

💰 $2,494 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in Lewistown, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery * Discipline: RN * Start ...

9. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $2218 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Lewistown, MT

💰 $2,218 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Lewistown, MT. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

10. Travel Nurse - L/D RN - Lewistown, MT

🏛️ General Healthcare Resources - Travel Nursing

📍 Lewistown, MT

💰 $1,700 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Travel L&D (RN) Continue to help give the gift of life while taking home over $1.7K weekly in Lewiston, MT Job Details * 12 hour Nights or Days * 13 week contract * OT after 36 hours! * Offered ...