Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Nome

(NOME, AK) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Nome companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Nome:

1. AK - Med Tech - $54.14 /HR **26 WEEK CONTRACT**HOUSING PROVIDED BY FACILITY

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Nome, AK

💰 $54 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are primarily looking for night coverage, however, tech must be flexible as he/she may cover other shifts. Tech must be able to work alone and be self-motivated. We are looking for a Laboratory ...

2. Clerk's Admin Assistant

🏛️ Kelly

📍 Nome, AK

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Kelly Services is looking for an awesome Administrative body to perform admin and receptionist duties in the office of one of our very valued clients, in the beautiful town of Nome, AK! Title: Clerk ...

3. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1900 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Nome, AK

💰 $1,900 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Speech Language Pathologist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Nome, AK. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1900 / Week Speech ...

4. Speech Language Pathologist - SNF

🏛️ National Staffing Solutions

📍 Nome, AK

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At National Staffing Solutions, we have the privilege and honor of working with dedicated healthcare professionals that make a positive impact in aiding those needing healthcare services across the U

5. Travel Pharmacist - $2,560 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Nome, AK

💰 $2,560 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cross Country Allied is seeking a travel Pharmacist for a travel job in Nome, Alaska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Pharmacist * Discipline: Allied Health Professional * Start Date: 08 ...

6. AK - Sterile Processing Tech - $31.85 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Nome, AK

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sterile Processing Tech job in Nome, AK: Norton Sound Regional Hospital is looking for a full-time, experienced sterile processing technician. Must be certified with IAHCSMM or CBSPD, and would also ...

7. Travel Pharmacist - $1,946 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Nome, AK

💰 $1,946 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

KPG Allied is seeking a travel Pharmacist for a travel job in Nome, Alaska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Pharmacist * Discipline: Allied Health Professional * Start Date: ASAP

8. Physician Assistant (PA) Opportunity in Nome, AK

🏛️ The Inline Group

📍 Nome, AK

💰 $83 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Norton Sound Health Corporation - * Full Time * : 8am-5pm * Employed * Call Schedule: After Hours/Weekends * Loan Repayment * Sign-On Bonus * Compensation: Salary Range $64.69 - $83.91/hr; Based on ...