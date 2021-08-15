Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Russellville require no experience

(Russellville, AR) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Russellville companies are hiring people without prior experience today.



1. Customer Service

🏛️ WorkSource Inc.

📍 Russellville, AR

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

DISPATCHER/CALL CENTER - entry level dispatch, basic knowledge of computers, must be able to multi task, will be on the phones 90% of the time. Customer service experience or call center experience ...

2. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees

🏛️ Tyson Foods

📍 Russellville, AR

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Back Your Success With An Industry Leader! Largest Pay Increase EVER For Tyson OTR Drivers! Call A Recruiter For Details Tyson Foods provides CDL-A OTR truck driver jobs that offer fantastic benefits ...

3. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Russellville, AR

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

4. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Russellville, AR

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

5. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Russellville, AR

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

6. CDL Truck Driver - Average $813/Week - Entry-Level

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Graduates

📍 Russellville, AR

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

7. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Russellville, AR

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

8. Termite Technician Trainee

🏛️ Terminix

📍 Russellville, AR

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

For more than 85 years, Terminix has built a reputation as one of the nation's leading providers of termite and pest control services, safeguarding over 3 million homes and businesses against all ...