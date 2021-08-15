Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gateway, CO

Job alert: These jobs are open in Gateway

Posted by 
Gateway News Watch
Gateway News Watch
 7 days ago

(GATEWAY, CO) Companies in Gateway are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Gateway:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07xTXm_0bSO9f9x00

1. Variable Behavioral Support Staff | Residential Youth Services (RYS)

🏛️ Hilltop

📍 Grand Junction, CO

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Become a part of an organization that has been providing compassionate and comprehensive human services to Western Colorado for 70 years. At Hilltop, we put People First and we value relationship ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Payment Processing Specialist

🏛️ American Auto Shield

📍 Grand Junction, CO

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Come grow with us! You: You're someone who likes a challenge. You're ambitious, innovative, and passionate in everything you do and excel at being extremely detail oriented. You have a basic ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Lease-to-Own: No Money Down, No Credit Check, Walkaway Lease

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Moab, UT

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease Purchases & Owner Operator & TeamsBenefits * TEAMS EARN UP TO $300,000+ PER YEAR! * No Credit Check, No Money Down, Walkaway Lease * 2017-2020 Freightliner Cascadias ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. COSTCO Doubles

🏛️ Navajo Express, Inc.

📍 Moab, UT

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Doubles Company DriversBenefits * Consistently Earn $1400-$1600/week * Orientation Pay * Dedicated Runs * Through House 2x/Week * Professionally Maintained Equipment

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Catte Foreman

🏛️ REDD RANCHES

📍 Paradox, CO

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Manage an eight hundred head cow seedstock herd, wintering, calving, branding, breeding AI, in Paradox Valley. Trailing the cattle to mountain pastures on US Forest and BLM leases and on private land ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Shift Supervisor-Potential Bonus Up to $5,000

🏛️ Wendy's COS

📍 Moab, UT

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

If you are ready for exciting challenges and great rewards, apply today at Wendy's. It's not just another job...it's a rewarding career! We Offer Daily Pay as an Option with Instant Pay! If you are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. General Manager

🏛️ Gateway Canyons Resort & Spa, a Noble House Resort

📍 Gateway, CO

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Discover a place where wonder, adventure and relaxation meet. Gateway Canyons Resort & Spa is rests on 180 acres in the red rock canyons of western Colorado. Amenities include lodging, dining, UTV ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL A Truck Driver Needed!

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Cisco, UT

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers for Dedicated Round Trip Runs! Hogan offers our Dedicated Regional CDL-A Reefer Drivers: * $0.58-$0.63 CPM - Based on experience * Minimum Weekly Pay Guarantee - Ask a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL-A Dedicated Team Truck Driver

🏛️ U.S.Xpress

📍 Moab, UT

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is offering great Dedicated HOME WEEKLY Openings for CDL A Team Drivers! TEAMS OR SOLOS THAT WANT TO TEAM! * NEW $30,000 SIGN ON BONUS/SPLIT! * Teams for Immediate Seating or we will find ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Moab, UT

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Gateway News Watch

Gateway News Watch

Gateway, CO
1
Followers
186
Post
91
Views
ABOUT

With Gateway News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gateway, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Cos#Full Time Job#Rys#Xpress Moab#Catte#Us Forest#Blm#Wendy#Utv#Dedicated Regional Cdl#U S Xpress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Maryland Statefoxbaltimore.com

Maryland Gains 12,400 Jobs in July While Unemployment Rate Decreased

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) -- On Friday, The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics released updated state jobs and unemployment data. According to the preliminary survey data, Maryland gained 12,400 jobs and the unemployment rate decreased to 6.0% in July. This is the fifteenth month of consecutive job growth...
Maryland StateWBOC

Md. Gained 12.4K Jobs and Unemployment Rate Decreased to 6% in July

ANNAPOLIS, Md.- The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday released state jobs and unemployment data. According to preliminary survey data, Maryland gained 12,400 jobs and the unemployment rate fell from 6.2% in June to 6% in July. This is the 15th month of consecutive job growth in Maryland. Since the beginning of 2021, Maryland has gained a total of 50,300 jobs.
Maryland StatePosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland gained 12,400 jobs, unemployment rate fell to 6.0% in July

BALTIMORE, MD—The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday released state jobs and unemployment data. According to the preliminary survey data, Maryland gained 12,400 jobs and the unemployment rate decreased to 6.0% in July. This is the fifteenth month of consecutive job growth in Maryland. Since the beginning of 2021, Maryland has gained a total of 50,300 … Continue reading "Maryland gained 12,400 jobs, unemployment rate fell to 6.0% in July" The post Maryland gained 12,400 jobs, unemployment rate fell to 6.0% in July appeared first on Nottingham MD.

Comments / 0

Community Policy