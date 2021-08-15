Job alert: These jobs are open in Gateway

(GATEWAY, CO) Companies in Gateway are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Gateway:

1. Variable Behavioral Support Staff | Residential Youth Services (RYS)

🏛️ Hilltop

📍 Grand Junction, CO

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Become a part of an organization that has been providing compassionate and comprehensive human services to Western Colorado for 70 years. At Hilltop, we put People First and we value relationship ...

2. Payment Processing Specialist

🏛️ American Auto Shield

📍 Grand Junction, CO

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Come grow with us! You: You're someone who likes a challenge. You're ambitious, innovative, and passionate in everything you do and excel at being extremely detail oriented. You have a basic ...

3. Lease-to-Own: No Money Down, No Credit Check, Walkaway Lease

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Moab, UT

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease Purchases & Owner Operator & TeamsBenefits * TEAMS EARN UP TO $300,000+ PER YEAR! * No Credit Check, No Money Down, Walkaway Lease * 2017-2020 Freightliner Cascadias ...

4. COSTCO Doubles

🏛️ Navajo Express, Inc.

📍 Moab, UT

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Doubles Company DriversBenefits * Consistently Earn $1400-$1600/week * Orientation Pay * Dedicated Runs * Through House 2x/Week * Professionally Maintained Equipment

5. Catte Foreman

🏛️ REDD RANCHES

📍 Paradox, CO

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Manage an eight hundred head cow seedstock herd, wintering, calving, branding, breeding AI, in Paradox Valley. Trailing the cattle to mountain pastures on US Forest and BLM leases and on private land ...

6. Shift Supervisor-Potential Bonus Up to $5,000

🏛️ Wendy's COS

📍 Moab, UT

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

If you are ready for exciting challenges and great rewards, apply today at Wendy's. It's not just another job...it's a rewarding career! We Offer Daily Pay as an Option with Instant Pay! If you are ...

7. General Manager

🏛️ Gateway Canyons Resort & Spa, a Noble House Resort

📍 Gateway, CO

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Discover a place where wonder, adventure and relaxation meet. Gateway Canyons Resort & Spa is rests on 180 acres in the red rock canyons of western Colorado. Amenities include lodging, dining, UTV ...

8. CDL A Truck Driver Needed!

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Cisco, UT

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers for Dedicated Round Trip Runs! Hogan offers our Dedicated Regional CDL-A Reefer Drivers: * $0.58-$0.63 CPM - Based on experience * Minimum Weekly Pay Guarantee - Ask a ...

9. CDL-A Dedicated Team Truck Driver

🏛️ U.S.Xpress

📍 Moab, UT

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is offering great Dedicated HOME WEEKLY Openings for CDL A Team Drivers! TEAMS OR SOLOS THAT WANT TO TEAM! * NEW $30,000 SIGN ON BONUS/SPLIT! * Teams for Immediate Seating or we will find ...

10. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Moab, UT

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...