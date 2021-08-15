Get hired! Job openings in and around La Junta

(LA JUNTA, CO) Companies in La Junta are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in La Junta:

1. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $2540 / Week

Job Description:

Standard Healthcare is seeking an experienced Operating Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in La Junta, CO. Shift: Inquire Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2540 / Week ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

3. In Home Senior Caregiver

Job Description:

Your Rewarding Career as a Caregiver Community Hero! Are you looking for a career where you can make a difference? Click here to see how we express our feelings about our caregiver heroes on the ...

4. Community Bank Loan Officer

Job Description:

Colorado Bank Needing Loan Officers to Join their Growing Team! This Jobot Job is hosted by: Karl Williams Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and sending us your resume

5. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,362 per week

Job Description:

Aequor Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in La Junta, Colorado. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline: RN * ...

6. CDL Team Truck Drivers - Home 2-3 Days/Week - Earn $250/Day

Job Description:

Seeking Experienced CDL-A Team Drivers! New Opportunity - Out & Back Runs + Home 2-3 Days/Week Our growth and commitment to our drivers continues in 2021, with big plans on the horizon. This year ...

7. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

8. CDL-A Dedicated Company Drivers-Midwest

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Dedicated Company DriversBenefits * High Refrigerated Freight Volume - Run 2600-3000 mi/week * Consistently Earn $1200-$1400/week * Orientation Pay * Earn 1 Day Off For ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Year + $3k Sign-On

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is Hiring Experienced, Local, Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas What's different about driving for Chalk Mountain? * Earn up to $100,000 annually * Get home daily * A company ...