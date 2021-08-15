Job alert: These jobs are open in Santa Maria

(SANTA MARIA, CA) Companies in Santa Maria are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Santa Maria:

1. Sales Development Manager (SaaS!)

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Mission Hills, CA

💰 $140,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

High-growth Niche SaaS, experiencing organic and inorganic growth - tons of opportunity to grow with us! This Jobot Job is hosted by: Kat Lawrence Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply ...

2. ASSISTANT PROPERTY MANAGER

🏛️ Super Star Property Management

📍 Santa Maria, CA

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ASSISTANT PROPERTY MANAGER POSITION: The Property Management Assistant is responsible for providing exceptional customer service and quality administrative support to both internal and external ...

3. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $3,443 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Santa Maria, CA

💰 $3,443 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Santa Maria, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline ...

4. Registered Nurse

🏛️ California Correctional Health Care Services

📍 San Luis Obispo, CA

💰 $127,512 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Registered Nurse $106,980 - $127,512 annual salary range Looking for a stable job with all of the great benefits of working for the State of California? California Correctional Health Care Services ...

5. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Orcutt, CA

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

6. CDL Team Truck Drivers - Average $85,000-$100,000/Year + $5k Sign-On

🏛️ Double J Transport

📍 Santa Maria, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Class A CDL Pre-Matched Team Drivers! Average $85k-$100k+ Per Driver Yearly - $5k Sign-On Bonus Per Driver - 100% No-Touch Freight Double J Transport is now hiring for Over the Road Class ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $93,000/Yr + $2,500 Sign-On

🏛️ CRST Dedicated West - Southern California

📍 Mission Hills, CA

💰 $93,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Solo Company Drivers! Earn Up to $93,000 Yearly - $2,500 Sign-On Bonus - Local & Regional Routes Available! We are looking for Class A drivers who want to be part of a safe, highly motivated ...

8. Outside Sales Representative

🏛️ ITEX Corporation

📍 San Luis Obispo, CA

💰 $7,500 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking an Outside Sales Representative to join our team! You will resolve customer questions and offer solutions to drive company revenue. Responsibilities: * Present and sell company ...

9. Office Manager

🏛️ Visit Slo Cal

📍 San Luis Obispo, CA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Title: Office Manager Company: Visit SLO CAL Location: San Luis Obispo, CA Functional Area: Accounting & HR Reports To: Director of Operations Employment Type: Full-Time Regular, Exempt ...

10. Insurance Coordinator

🏛️ AssuredPartners - Tolman & Wiker

📍 Santa Maria, CA

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Leading Insurance Brokerage, AssuredPartners - Tolman & Wiker, is seeking an Account Manager to add to their Commercial Lines team! Salary: $50,000 to $65,000 annually depending on experience ...