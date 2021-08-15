Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Maria, CA

Job alert: These jobs are open in Santa Maria

Posted by 
Santa Maria Journal
Santa Maria Journal
 7 days ago

(SANTA MARIA, CA) Companies in Santa Maria are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Santa Maria:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tcUyf_0bSO9cVm00

1. Sales Development Manager (SaaS!)

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Mission Hills, CA

💰 $140,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

High-growth Niche SaaS, experiencing organic and inorganic growth - tons of opportunity to grow with us! This Jobot Job is hosted by: Kat Lawrence Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. ASSISTANT PROPERTY MANAGER

🏛️ Super Star Property Management

📍 Santa Maria, CA

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ASSISTANT PROPERTY MANAGER POSITION: The Property Management Assistant is responsible for providing exceptional customer service and quality administrative support to both internal and external ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $3,443 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Santa Maria, CA

💰 $3,443 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Santa Maria, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Registered Nurse

🏛️ California Correctional Health Care Services

📍 San Luis Obispo, CA

💰 $127,512 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Registered Nurse $106,980 - $127,512 annual salary range Looking for a stable job with all of the great benefits of working for the State of California? California Correctional Health Care Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Orcutt, CA

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL Team Truck Drivers - Average $85,000-$100,000/Year + $5k Sign-On

🏛️ Double J Transport

📍 Santa Maria, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Class A CDL Pre-Matched Team Drivers! Average $85k-$100k+ Per Driver Yearly - $5k Sign-On Bonus Per Driver - 100% No-Touch Freight Double J Transport is now hiring for Over the Road Class ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $93,000/Yr + $2,500 Sign-On

🏛️ CRST Dedicated West - Southern California

📍 Mission Hills, CA

💰 $93,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Solo Company Drivers! Earn Up to $93,000 Yearly - $2,500 Sign-On Bonus - Local & Regional Routes Available! We are looking for Class A drivers who want to be part of a safe, highly motivated ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Outside Sales Representative

🏛️ ITEX Corporation

📍 San Luis Obispo, CA

💰 $7,500 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking an Outside Sales Representative to join our team! You will resolve customer questions and offer solutions to drive company revenue. Responsibilities: * Present and sell company ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Office Manager

🏛️ Visit Slo Cal

📍 San Luis Obispo, CA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Title: Office Manager Company: Visit SLO CAL Location: San Luis Obispo, CA Functional Area: Accounting & HR Reports To: Director of Operations Employment Type: Full-Time Regular, Exempt ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Insurance Coordinator

🏛️ AssuredPartners - Tolman & Wiker

📍 Santa Maria, CA

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Leading Insurance Brokerage, AssuredPartners - Tolman & Wiker, is seeking an Account Manager to add to their Commercial Lines team! Salary: $50,000 to $65,000 annually depending on experience ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Santa Maria Journal

Santa Maria Journal

Santa Maria, CA
79
Followers
183
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Santa Maria Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orcutt, CA
State
California State
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
City
Santa Maria, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Travel Nursing#Vivian#Onestaff Medical#Nurse California#Cdl#Drivers Earn#Slo Cal San Luis Obispo#Slo Cal Location#Commercial Lines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy