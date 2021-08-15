Work remotely in Fountain City — these positions are open now

(Fountain City, WI) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.



1. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Winona, MN

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

2. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Winona, MN

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

3. Insurance Advisor - Remote

🏛️ Futurity First Insurance Group

📍 La Crosse, WI

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Insurance Advisor Are you seeking a sales career which allows greater earning potential, more flexibility, and an increased satisfaction in providing services to your customers? Futurity First ...

4. Remote Tax Senior (Contract)

🏛️ Beech Valley Solutions

📍 La Crosse, WI

💰 $55 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Tax Senior Compensation: $45 - $55 / hour Location: Fuly Remote Nationwide (WFH) Duration: 2-3 months; this role would be during the Fall 2021 tax busy season. Preferably that would include ...

5. REMOTE Loan Processor - Mortgage, Processor, Mortgage Cadence

🏛️ CyberCoders

📍 La Crosse, WI

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

If you are a REMOTE Loan Processor with experience, please read on! We are small credit union with almost 70 years in the mortgage industry! Now over 200,000 members we are looking to add a ...