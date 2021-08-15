Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Lottie require no experience
(Lottie, LA) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Lottie companies are hiring people without prior experience today.
1. (Entry- Level) Life Insurance Agent - 85,000k/yr - Remote Sales
🏛️ Asset Life Insurance
📍 Baton Rouge, LA
💰 $1,500 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...
2. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required
🏛️ WS Partners of GA
📍 Baton Rouge, LA
💰 $50,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about
3. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers
🏛️ Transport America
📍 Baton Rouge, LA
💰 $75 daily
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...
4. Sales Representative Opportunity at Top Tech Company for Recent Grads
🏛️ Victory Lap
📍 Baton Rouge, LA
💰 $69,119 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Interested in Tech Sales? Find out why Victory Lap is the #1 Bootcamp for individuals looking to not just get a job in this fast-growing industry but also launch a successful, life-changing career in ...
5. Driver - No Experience Needed
🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver
📍 Oscar, LA
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Delivery Driver - DLB2 Baton Rouge, LA (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DLB2 - Baton Rouge - SouthEast Corner ...
6. Pest Technician Trainee
🏛️ Terminix
📍 Baton Rouge, LA
💰 $75,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Creepy crawlies and contented customers. Intrigued? You might be just who we're looking for. Busting bugs has its benefits. Company-provided truck, gas, and phone. Benefits including a 401(k) with a ...
