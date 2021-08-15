Cancel
Lottie, LA

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Lottie require no experience

Lottie Post
Lottie Post
 7 days ago

(Lottie, LA) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Lottie companies are hiring people without prior experience today.

1. (Entry- Level) Life Insurance Agent - 85,000k/yr - Remote Sales

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Baton Rouge, LA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

2. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required

🏛️ WS Partners of GA

📍 Baton Rouge, LA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about

3. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Baton Rouge, LA

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

4. Sales Representative Opportunity at Top Tech Company for Recent Grads

🏛️ Victory Lap

📍 Baton Rouge, LA

💰 $69,119 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Interested in Tech Sales? Find out why Victory Lap is the #1 Bootcamp for individuals looking to not just get a job in this fast-growing industry but also launch a successful, life-changing career in ...

5. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Oscar, LA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DLB2 Baton Rouge, LA (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DLB2 - Baton Rouge - SouthEast Corner ...

6. Pest Technician Trainee

🏛️ Terminix

📍 Baton Rouge, LA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Creepy crawlies and contented customers. Intrigued? You might be just who we're looking for. Busting bugs has its benefits. Company-provided truck, gas, and phone. Benefits including a 401(k) with a ...

