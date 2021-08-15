Cancel
New Ulm, MN

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in New Ulm

Posted by 
New Ulm Voice
 7 days ago

(NEW ULM, MN) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in New Ulm.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in New Ulm:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41hfzf_0bSO9ZoT00

1. Flatbed Owner Operator Truck Driver Job in Mankato, MN

🏛️ Hiring Drivers Now

📍 Mankato, MN

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description : Flatbed Owner Operator Truck Driver Job - Mankato, Minnesota Hunt Flatbed Owner Operators At Hunt Transportation, we admire the independent spirit of flatbed owner operators and are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2888.64 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 New Ulm, MN

💰 $2,888 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in New Ulm, MN. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 09/07/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2888.64 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Journeyman Plumber

🏛️ TJK Plumbing

📍 Mankato, MN

💰 $50 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TJK Plumbing, Inc. is an award-winning residential plumbing company, located in Maple Grove and serving Minneapolis and surrounding suburbs. We are a growing, service-oriented residential plumbing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Field Sales Director

🏛️ Infinity Business Group

📍 Mankato, MN

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Due to rapid continued growth, we are looking to add 1-2 Field Sales Directors in both the individual market as well as the B2B market. We are vigorously recruiting for our next generation Sales ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Seeking Auto Techs - We'll Help You Relocate!

🏛️ Lithia Motors

📍 Springfield, MN

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING AUTO TECHNICIANS Relocation Package Available BENEFITS: * $58,000 - $78,000 a year * Relocation packages * Medical, dental, and vision plans * Paid holidays and PTO * Short and long-term ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Recruiter - HR Specialist

🏛️ Le Sueur Inc.

📍 Le Sueur, MN

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Recruiter - HR Specialist Starting Pay Rate - $20.00 to $32.00/hr Great People - Generous Benefits - Competitive Compensation Imagine a career with a company where great people make it exciting to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. 2nd Shift Production Supervisor

🏛️ Doherty Career Solutions

📍 Arlington, MN

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This company is hiring Production Supervisor to work 1st shift and earn $60-$65 a year. Interested? Get more details below! Production Supervisor Main Responsibilities: · Overseeing the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Mechanical Maintenance Tech - Manufacturing

🏛️ Berry Global, Inc

📍 Mankato, MN

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: Berry GlobalBerry Global, headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, is committed to its mission of Always Advancing to Protect Whats Important. With $13 billion in revenue for fiscal year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Millwright

🏛️ Trillium

📍 Mankato, MN

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Trillium Construction is now seeking Agricultural Millwrights for a project in Mankato! Pay is $24-$26 per hour plus per diem of $80 per day. Candidates will be working Mon-Fri 45-50 hours for a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. FILM TECH 1

🏛️ Berry Global, Inc

📍 Mankato, MN

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: Berry GlobalBerry Global, headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, is committed to its mission of Always Advancing to Protect Whats Important. With $13 billion in revenue for fiscal year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

New Ulm Voice

