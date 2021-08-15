Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

(Santa Rosa, CA) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Santa Rosa are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Bilingual Customer Service Representative (Part-Time)

🏛️ Check Center

📍 Windsor, CA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

RESPONSIBILITIES: We are searching for skilled and dedicated individuals who can provide excellent customer service: * Serve customer needs in a timely, friendly and professional manner both in ...

2. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Rio Nido, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

3. Retail Assistant Store Manager (Part Time)

🏛️ Skechers

📍 Santa Rosa, CA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Company Description HIRING IMMEDIATELY! Part Time Assistant Store Manager! STARTING PAY RATE $18.50 PER HOUR NOW TRENDING: Careers at SKECHERS. Join the thousands of innovators, advocates and forces ...

4. Clean Room Assembly Technician

🏛️ Advanced Pressure Technology

📍 Napa, CA

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job description Job Title: Clean Room Assembly Technician - 2 different shifts available for part-time. One available full-time Hours: 1st - 2nd Shift - Part-Time- Sunday 9AM-5:30PM, Monday and ...

5. Part Time Retail Merchandising

🏛️ Signature Retail Services, Inc.

📍 Santa Rosa, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Signature Retail Services is hiring a part time Retail Merchandiser. We are hiring people who want to have fun at work and have a positive attitude. We offer fun and rewarding job opportunities to ...

6. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Rio Nido, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...