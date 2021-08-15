Cancel
Santa Rosa, CA

Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

Santa Rosa Bulletin
Santa Rosa Bulletin
(Santa Rosa, CA) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Santa Rosa are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

1. Bilingual Customer Service Representative (Part-Time)

🏛️ Check Center

📍 Windsor, CA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

RESPONSIBILITIES: We are searching for skilled and dedicated individuals who can provide excellent customer service: * Serve customer needs in a timely, friendly and professional manner both in ...

2. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Rio Nido, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

3. Retail Assistant Store Manager (Part Time)

🏛️ Skechers

📍 Santa Rosa, CA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Company Description HIRING IMMEDIATELY! Part Time Assistant Store Manager! STARTING PAY RATE $18.50 PER HOUR NOW TRENDING: Careers at SKECHERS. Join the thousands of innovators, advocates and forces ...

4. Clean Room Assembly Technician

🏛️ Advanced Pressure Technology

📍 Napa, CA

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job description Job Title: Clean Room Assembly Technician - 2 different shifts available for part-time. One available full-time Hours: 1st - 2nd Shift - Part-Time- Sunday 9AM-5:30PM, Monday and ...

5. Part Time Retail Merchandising

🏛️ Signature Retail Services, Inc.

📍 Santa Rosa, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Signature Retail Services is hiring a part time Retail Merchandiser. We are hiring people who want to have fun at work and have a positive attitude. We offer fun and rewarding job opportunities to ...

6. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Rio Nido, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

ABOUT

With Santa Rosa Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

