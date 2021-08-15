Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs
(Santa Rosa, CA) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Santa Rosa are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.
1. Bilingual Customer Service Representative (Part-Time)
🏛️ Check Center
📍 Windsor, CA
💰 $17 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
RESPONSIBILITIES: We are searching for skilled and dedicated individuals who can provide excellent customer service: * Serve customer needs in a timely, friendly and professional manner both in ...
2. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr
🏛️ CareInHomes
📍 Rio Nido, CA
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...
3. Retail Assistant Store Manager (Part Time)
🏛️ Skechers
📍 Santa Rosa, CA
💰 $18 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Company Description HIRING IMMEDIATELY! Part Time Assistant Store Manager! STARTING PAY RATE $18.50 PER HOUR NOW TRENDING: Careers at SKECHERS. Join the thousands of innovators, advocates and forces ...
4. Clean Room Assembly Technician
🏛️ Advanced Pressure Technology
📍 Napa, CA
💰 $21 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Job description Job Title: Clean Room Assembly Technician - 2 different shifts available for part-time. One available full-time Hours: 1st - 2nd Shift - Part-Time- Sunday 9AM-5:30PM, Monday and ...
5. Part Time Retail Merchandising
🏛️ Signature Retail Services, Inc.
📍 Santa Rosa, CA
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Signature Retail Services is hiring a part time Retail Merchandiser. We are hiring people who want to have fun at work and have a positive attitude. We offer fun and rewarding job opportunities to ...
6. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr
🏛️ CareInHomes
📍 Rio Nido, CA
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...
