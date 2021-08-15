Cancel
Fairfield, ME

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Fairfield

Fairfield News Watch
(FAIRFIELD, ME) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Fairfield.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Fairfield:


1. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Waterville, ME

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Best Weekend Sales Job

🏛️ Custom Fundraising Solutions of Maine

📍 Unity, ME

💰 $350 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HAVE FUN-SUPPORT LOCAL COMMUNITIES- EARN $250-$350 A DAY. CFS of Maine is excited to announce that we are expanding our weekend event sales team and are looking for a few GREAT people to add to our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Dock Supervisor Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr

🏛️ Softproinc

📍 Augusta, ME

💰 $36 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $36/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dock Supervisor

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Medical ICU (MICU) Travel Nurse RN - $2268 per week in ME

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Belfast, ME

💰 $2,268 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2059.2 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Waterville, ME

💰 $2,059 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ventura MedStaff is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Waterville, ME. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 08/16/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2059 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,944 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Waterville, ME

💰 $1,944 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedPro Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Waterville, Maine. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,713 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Waterville, ME

💰 $1,713 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Waterville, Maine. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Class A Delivery Driver

🏛️ Performance Food Group

📍 Augusta, ME

💰 $300 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

First week training pay $19.63/hr, daily minimum of $207 while in Route training. Full Route pay averages between $250 - $300/day! Experienced Delivery Drivers Can Earn Up to An Additional $5,000 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Crisis Response Certified Nursing Assistant - CNA - 2nd shift

🏛️ CareerStaff Unlimited

📍 Farmington, ME

💰 $1,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Crisis Response Certified Nursing Assistant - CNA - 2nd shift Seeking Certified Nursing Assistants forFull Time, Part Time, Per Diem 2nd shift opportunitiesinSkilled Nursing Facilities around the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Certified Nursing Assistant, $33/hr Daily Pay - Waterville, ME

🏛️ Platinum Gold Resource Agency

📍 Waterville, ME

💰 $33 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Currently hiring for an experienced CNA to fill a contract opening in the Waterville, ME area. Interested candidates should have a current BLS certification through the American Heart Association

Click Here to Apply Now

Fairfield, ME
ABOUT

With Fairfield News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

