Hiring Now: These roles are open in Gold Beach

(GOLD BEACH, OR) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Gold Beach companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Gold Beach:

1. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $2741.8 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Gold Beach, OR

💰 $2,741 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Operating Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Gold Beach, OR. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

2. Entry Level Management

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Brookings, OR

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, our company is looking to expand and we are looking for individuals in your area with a strong work ethic. This job consists mainly of talking to people over the phone in a professional manner ...

3. Customer Service Specialist

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Brookings, OR

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, we are looking to fill positions immediately. We train our employees so no industry experience is needed. If you have experience, even better! We pay every week and we provide benefits. The ...

4. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Gold Beach, OR

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

5. Dental Assistant

🏛️ Advantage Dental

📍 Gold Beach, OR

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantage Dental Oral Health Center and its family of affiliated practices (Sarrell Dental & Eye, Community Dental Care) are working to revolutionize oral health care for communities across the ...

6. Caregiver

🏛️ United Homecare Services- Coos Bay

📍 Port Orford, OR

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

United Homecare Services was founded in 2001 as a nonprofit organization with the mission "To enhance the dignity and quality of life of Oregon seniors and partner with families who seek home ...

7. Caregiver

🏛️ California MENTOR

📍 Brookings, OR

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Direct Support Professional/Caregiver Would you like to make a difference every day in someone's life? Based in community settings, and working closely with our clinical staff to support therapeutic ...

8. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Gold Beach, OR

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Speech Language Pathologist for a travel job in Gold Beach, Oregon. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Speech Language Pathologist * Discipline: Therapy

9. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,837 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Gold Beach, OR

💰 $1,837 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Speech Language Pathologist for a travel job in Gold Beach, Oregon. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Speech Language Pathologist * Discipline: Therapy

10. Registered Nurse | RN | MS (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Gold Beach, OR

💰 $50 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being a travel nurse. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position for you. From ...