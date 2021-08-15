Cancel
Gainesville, FL

A job on your schedule? These Gainesville positions offer flexible hours

Gainesville News Flash
Gainesville News Flash
 7 days ago

(Gainesville, FL) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Gainesville are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

1. WORK FROM HOME Bilingual Customer Service Specialist - Florida Only

🏛️ OptimumCX Customer Experience Solutions

📍 Gainesville, FL

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Full-time And Part-time (minimum 30 Hours Preferred) Compensation $14/hour. This exciting work-from-home job is a direct-hire opportunity with OptimumCX LLC that includes paid, virtual training

2. Marketing Intern / Brand Ambassador

🏛️ Moocho

📍 Gainesville, FL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Salary: Part time - ($15/hour) + bonuses Description: Moocho is one of the fastest growing contactless payment and rewards app. Moocho partners with grocery stores, restaurants and local vendors near ...

3. WAREHOUSE SELECTOR IV, FULL CASE - Part Time

🏛️ McLane Company

📍 Reddick, FL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Moving Forward America won't get back on her feet until you get back onto yours. At McLane, you'll help restock a recovering country while earning higher rates and better benefits than ever before

4. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Gainesville, FL

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Gainesville News Flash

Gainesville News Flash

With Gainesville News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

