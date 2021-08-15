A job on your schedule? These Gainesville positions offer flexible hours
(Gainesville, FL) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Gainesville are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.
1. WORK FROM HOME Bilingual Customer Service Specialist - Florida Only
🏛️ OptimumCX Customer Experience Solutions
📍 Gainesville, FL
💰 $14 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Full-time And Part-time (minimum 30 Hours Preferred) Compensation $14/hour. This exciting work-from-home job is a direct-hire opportunity with OptimumCX LLC that includes paid, virtual training
2. Marketing Intern / Brand Ambassador
🏛️ Moocho
📍 Gainesville, FL
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Salary: Part time - ($15/hour) + bonuses Description: Moocho is one of the fastest growing contactless payment and rewards app. Moocho partners with grocery stores, restaurants and local vendors near ...
3. WAREHOUSE SELECTOR IV, FULL CASE - Part Time
🏛️ McLane Company
📍 Reddick, FL
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Moving Forward America won't get back on her feet until you get back onto yours. At McLane, you'll help restock a recovering country while earning higher rates and better benefits than ever before
4. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!
🏛️ Assurance
📍 Gainesville, FL
💰 $61,100 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...
