Georgetown, SC

Start tomorrow? Georgetown companies hiring immediately

Posted by 
Georgetown Digest
 7 days ago

(Georgetown, SC) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Georgetown-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.

1. Outside Landscape Sales Representative - BLI

🏛️ Hire the Winners

📍 Myrtle Beach, SC

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING IMMEDIATELY! Outside Landscaping Sales Representative Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 We have an immediate opportunity available for an Outside Landscaping Sales Representative with a proven track ...

2. Major Pay Increase CDL A Independent Contractors / Owner Operators - Linehaul

🏛️ SE Independent Delivery Service Inc

📍 Georgetown, SC

💰 $160,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Call us immediately to discover where your PAY would INCREASE! (888) 622-6349 CDL A Independent Contractors and Owner Operators Major Pay Increase: NEW AVG PAY/Mile: $1.50/mile Up from $1.35 Our ...

3. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Myrtle Beach, SC

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

4. Physician / Rheumatology / South Carolina / Permanent / Rheumatologist / Physician / Visa Sponsor...

🏛️ REAP Healthcare Agents

📍 Myrtle Beach, SC

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediate need for a Rheumatologist to join a well established group lets discuss Average patient office visits daily: 18 Overhead rate to practice: ______53______% Collection rate to practice ...

