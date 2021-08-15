Start tomorrow? Georgetown companies hiring immediately
(Georgetown, SC) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Georgetown-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.
1. Outside Landscape Sales Representative - BLI
🏛️ Hire the Winners
📍 Myrtle Beach, SC
💰 $100,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
HIRING IMMEDIATELY! Outside Landscaping Sales Representative Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 We have an immediate opportunity available for an Outside Landscaping Sales Representative with a proven track ...
2. Major Pay Increase CDL A Independent Contractors / Owner Operators - Linehaul
🏛️ SE Independent Delivery Service Inc
📍 Georgetown, SC
💰 $160,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Call us immediately to discover where your PAY would INCREASE! (888) 622-6349 CDL A Independent Contractors and Owner Operators Major Pay Increase: NEW AVG PAY/Mile: $1.50/mile Up from $1.35 Our ...
3. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!
🏛️ Assurance
📍 Myrtle Beach, SC
💰 $61,100 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...
4. Physician / Rheumatology / South Carolina / Permanent / Rheumatologist / Physician / Visa Sponsor...
🏛️ REAP Healthcare Agents
📍 Myrtle Beach, SC
💰 $250,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Immediate need for a Rheumatologist to join a well established group lets discuss Average patient office visits daily: 18 Overhead rate to practice: ______53______% Collection rate to practice ...
