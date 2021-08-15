Cancel
Stillwater, OK

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Stillwater

Posted by 
Stillwater News Flash
Stillwater News Flash
 7 days ago

(STILLWATER, OK) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Stillwater.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Stillwater:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rYTqT_0bSO9TW700

1. Primary Care Physician

🏛️ The Locums Company, LLC

📍 Guthrie, OK

💰 $115 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Primary care physician needed for 24 hours per week coverage at the student wellness center serving the youth of the Guthrie Job Corps. Clinic provides minor walk in acute care and general medical ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Emergency Room Travel Nurse RN - $4248 per week in OK

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Guthrie, OK

💰 $4,248 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Installation Contractor

🏛️ LeafFilter

📍 Edmond, OK

💰 $2,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

LeafFilter Gutter Protection Installers needed for immediate work as independent contractors. We provide in-depth knowledge so you can correctly and efficiently install our gutter protection system

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Stillwater, OK

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. School Psychologist - LSSP - Schools

🏛️ CareerStaff Unlimited

📍 Guthrie, OK

💰 $58 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

School Psychologist - LSSP - Schools LSSPs needed in Guthrie, OK! This position is paying $55-58/hour for local candidates, travel pay packages avilable for those more than 50 miles from the facility

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Top Producing Sales agents / Work from home

🏛️ The Vibbert Agency

📍 Stillwater, OK

💰 $115,693 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Sales Agents and Entrepreneurs Wanted The Vibbert Agency Fort Worth, TX Type: Part/Full Time Want to make $1000+ a week? Start part-time and build your own empire within our FAST-growing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Part Time Charter Security Screener

🏛️ Premier Corporate Security

📍 Stillwater, OK

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking professional contract security screeners responsible for processing passengers and their accessible property for private charter flights. Assignments consist of variable day schedules ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Radiologic Technician Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $20-$37/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Stillwater, OK

💰 $37 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $20 - $37/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Radiologic Technician

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Service Delivery Manager

🏛️ Acuative Corporation

📍 Stillwater, OK

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Summary of Position The Service Delivery Manager will manage anywhere from 1-3 client accounts based on volume and be responsible for managing the customer's perception of Acuative, the success of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $3,859 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Guthrie, OK

💰 $3,859 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aureus Medical Group - Nursing is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Guthrie, Oklahoma. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency ...

Click Here to Apply Now

With Stillwater News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

