Ely, NV

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Ely

Ely News Beat
Ely News Beat
 7 days ago

(ELY, NV) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Ely.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Ely:


1. Registered Nurse Travel RN

🏛️ Reliable Health Care Services

📍 Ely, NV

💰 $2,875 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Registered Nurse for a Corrections Facility in ELY, NV! Sign On Bonus to join our team! You will be responsible for the assessment, diagnosis, and treatment of assigned patients

2. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required

🏛️ WS Partners of GA

📍 Ely, NV

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about

3. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1,850 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Ely, NV

💰 $1,400 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Ely, Nevada. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied Health Professional

4. Entry Level Sales Representative

🏛️ Altitude Development Group

📍 Ely, NV

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Altitude is growing, and we are looking for a high achiever who loves helping people, has an ownership mindset, and will thrive in a B2B sales role. This would be an ideal fit if you enjoy being out ...

5. Entry Level Management

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Ely, NV

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, our company is looking to expand and we are looking for individuals in your area with a strong work ethic. This job consists mainly of talking to people over the phone in a professional manner ...

6. Customer Service Specialist

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Ely, NV

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, we are looking to fill positions immediately. We train our employees so no industry experience is needed. If you have experience, even better! We pay every week and we provide benefits. The ...

7. NV - Medical Laboratory Scientist - $65,000 - $83,000/YR **PERMANENT POSITION**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Ely, NV

💰 $83,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

2nd shift 1530-2400 & Call Must have General Supervisor License for the State of NVMedical Laboratory Scientist : William Bee Ririe Hospital and Clinic is looking for a Full-Time Medical Laboratory ...

8. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1,850 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Ely, NV

💰 $1,400 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Ely, Nevada. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied Health Professional

9. CDL-A Flatbed Drivers-Earn up to $2,400 weekly

🏛️ Fuentes & Sons Transportation

📍 Ely, NV

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NOW HIRING CDL FLATBED DRIVERS Earn up to $2,400 weekly | Home most weekends Call Us Today (844) 336-2038 Benefits: * Earn up to $2,400 weekly * 34-hour reset at home most weekends * $2,000 sign-on ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Lanes Available - Earn Up to $100,000/Year

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Ely, NV

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ per Year * Multiple lane/route types to choose from * Dedicated * Regional * National * Intermodal * Mexico * Become a mentor to ...

With Ely News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

