Florence, AL

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Florence

Florence Dispatch
 7 days ago

(FLORENCE, AL) Companies in Florence are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Florence:


1. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Florence, AL

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Insurance Underwriter - Training Available - Work From Home jp101

🏛️ The Jason Pogue Agency

📍 Florence, AL

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Agent Needed We are looking for a highly motivated, goal oriented and ambitious salesperson. Our main goal is to help families protect their homes in the event of tragedy. Our company promotes ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Top Producing Sales agents / Work from home

🏛️ The Vibbert Agency

📍 Florence, AL

💰 $115,693 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Sales Agents and Entrepreneurs Wanted The Vibbert Agency Fort Worth, TX Type: Part/Full Time Want to make $1000+ a week? Start part-time and build your own empire within our FAST-growing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Step-Down Travel Nurse RN - $2124 per week in AL

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Florence, AL

💰 $2,124 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Electrical Engineer

🏛️ Channel Personnel Services

📍 Florence, AL

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOB DESCRIPTION Actively searching for an Electrical Engineer that will work closely in a team environment. The ideal professional will spend about 50% of their time on the operations floor. DUTIES ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Mechanical Engineer

🏛️ Indorama Ventures - AlphaPet

📍 Florence, AL

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Mechanical Engineer to become a part of our team! You will be required to perform a variety of engineering tasks, as well as identify areas of improvement to increase operation ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Radiologic Technician Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $20-$37/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Florence, AL

💰 $37 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $20 - $37/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Radiologic Technician

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Automotive Service Writer

🏛️ Meineke Car Care Centers

📍 Florence, AL

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview We are looking for motivated, performance-driven service writers to join a large national automotive repair & maintenance chain with nearly 900 locations. The potential for upward mobility ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Driver Coordinator

🏛️ Senators Coaches, Inc.

📍 Florence, AL

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* Quarterly Drug Screens * Bus Books o Update documentation (IFTA, Insurance, Cab Cards) o Annual Inspections o Organize paperwork; new sheets for log in, service, etc. * Electronic Logging Devices ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Diesel Mechanic

🏛️ Senators Coaches, Inc.

📍 Florence, AL

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Primary Responsibilities: 1) Engine service. 2) Generator service. 4) Transmission service. 5) Preventative maintenance. 6) Mount large tires. 7) Lifting, replacing, and repairing heavy parts such as ...

Click Here to Apply Now

