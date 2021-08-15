Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Briggsdale

(BRIGGSDALE, CO) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Briggsdale companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Briggsdale:

1. CDL Owner Operator Truck Driver - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year

🏛️ WD Logistics

📍 Severance, CO

💰 $275,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking Owner Operator Truck Drivers! Flexible Home Time - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year! WD Logistics, LLC is looking to partner with service-oriented owner-operators to haul bulk dairy and food ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - Pediatrics - $4,333 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Greeley, CO

💰 $4,333 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN Pediatrics for a travel nursing job in Greeley, Colorado. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Pediatrics * Discipline: RN * Start ...

3. Occupational Medicine Physician - full-time, Greeley area

🏛️ Workwell Occupational Medicine, LLC

📍 Greeley, CO

💰 $198,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Workwell Occupational Medicine, LLC is currently recruiting for a Physician to join our team in at our Greeley clinic located at 2528 W. 16th Sreet in Greeley, CO. Workwell Occupational Medicine, LLC ...

4. Financial Services - Part-Time & Entry Level - 100% Remote!

🏛️ FIVE RINGS FINANCIAL

📍 Greeley, CO

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Sales & Marketing Representative - Financial Services - Work Remotely to join our team In Northern Colorado beyond just Ft. Collins - searching for associates in Greeley, Longmont ...

5. Insurance Sales - NO COLD CALLING - Work From Home - Training Provided

🏛️ The Miller Master Agency

📍 Greeley, CO

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Take control of your career, income, and time. This is a unique opportunity that will allow you to do just that! A real at home job that has enormous income potential, the ability to earn what you ...

6. Skilled Nursing (SNF) 2P-10P and every other weekend 4 Weeks 189811

🏛️ TLC Nursing

📍 Greeley, CO

💰 $70 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Registered Nurse (RN) / Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) Company Overview TLC Nursing is looking for a dedicated, energetic RN or LPN for a travel assignment. Job Summary No travel experience is ...

7. Insurance Sales: Flexible Schedule

🏛️ The Capistrano Agency

📍 Greeley, CO

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you someone who has the ambition and drive to make a six-figure income, but have lacked the right opportunity? Are you accountable, coachable and do you possess a positive outlook? Do you want to ...

8. Lead Setter

🏛️ Avolta

📍 Greeley, CO

💰 $60 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description Our average Lead Setter makes $35/hr! Top Lead Setters make over $60/hr with bonuses! Growth and Advancement opportunities available Company paid trips and incentives on top of ...

9. Senior Business Analyst - ERP

🏛️ Tolmar

📍 Windsor, CO

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Purpose and Scope This position is the functional subject matter expert for Tolmar's Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platform that supports business-critical processes within Accounting, Finance ...

10. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,812 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Greeley, CO

💰 $1,812 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Greeley, Colorado. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: 08/23 ...